SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs selected guard Joshua Primo of Alabama with the No. 12 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, adding a 6-foot-5 guard as they rebuild through youth.
Primo averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in his lone season with the Tide. The 18-year-old was born in Toronto and played high school in West Virginia for one season before returning to complete his prep career in Canada.
Primo is the third Alabama player four years to go in the first round.
Kira Lewis Jr. was the 13th overall pick last year by the New Orleans Pelicans, while Collin Sexton went eighth in 2018 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He's the 17th first-round pick in Crimson Tide history.
The Spurs have failed to reach the playoffs the past two seasons after matching a league record with 22 straight postseasons while winning five NBA titles. That success resulted in San Antonio owning only five lottery picks, the least of any team since the draft lottery was created in 1985.
The Spurs continued a recent trend of selecting who they believe is the best player available rather than drafting for a specific need.
San Antonio is adding Primo to an already deep set of wings after selecting guards Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker and Tre Jones, and forwards Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell in the previous five seasons.
--
Herbert Jones
to New Orleans
Alabama's Herbert Jones, the SEC player of the year and defensive player of the year, was taken in the second round with the 35th overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.
With Primo and Jones, the Crimson Tide has its first multi-player NBA draft class since 1995. That year, Alabama had two first-rounders. Antonio McDyess went second overall — the highest pick in school history — to the Clippers, and Jason Caffey went 20th to the Chicago Bulls.
--
Auburn's JT Thor
picked by Pistons
Auburn forward JT Thor will join the No. 1 overall pick with the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons drafted Thor with the 37th overall pick.
Auburn has had a player drafted each of the last three years after not having anyone between 2001 (Jamison Brewer) and 2019 (Chuma Okeke). Isaac Okoro went fifth overall last year to Cleveland.
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, as expected, was the No. 1 pick, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn’t reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades.
In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.
The 6-foot-8 point guard lived up to expectations with his size and fluid game to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps.
Cunningham — the first player in Oklahoma State history to be picked No. 1 overall — and Thor join a Pistons franchise that has won 20 games for two straight seasons and hasn’t finished better than .500 for five straight years.
--
Sharife Cooper
heads to Hawks
Auburn's Sharife Cooper is headed to his hometown team after the Atlanta Hawks drafted him with the 48th overall pick.
Cooper, who is from the Atlanta suburbs, joins superstar Trae Young in the Hawks' backcourt.
With Thor and Cooper, Auburn has its first multi-player NBA draft since 2000 when Mamadou N'Diaye and Chris Porter.
--
SEC finishes with
7 first-rounders
Primo was the first of seven Southeastern Conference players to go in the first round, including two from Tennessee.
Vols guards Keon Johnson went 21st to the New York Knicks and Jaden Springer 28th to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tennessee's most-recent first-rounders were Grant Williams 22nd overall to Boston in 2019, Tobias Harris 19th to Charlotte in 2011 and Marcus Haislip 13th to Milwaukee in 2002.
Johnson and Springer give the Volunteers 11 all-time first-rounders.
Arkansas' Moses Moody, who was the SEC's freshman of the year, was picked two spots behind Primo. He went to the Golden State Warriors.
Also from the SEC were Florida's Tre Mann (18th to Oklahoma City), Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (22nd to the Los Angeles Lakers) and LSU's Cameron Thomas (27th to Brooklyn).
Jackson is Kentucky's 55th all-time first-rounder. The Wildcats have had at least one NBA draftee every year since 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.