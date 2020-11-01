TUSCALOOSA — Alabama continued its apparent march to the SEC Championship Game by joining the list of SEC defenses to ground Mike Leach’s air raid, beating Mississippi State 41-0 on Saturday.
1. DeVonta Smith cannot be contained: By yards per attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed, Mississippi State brought the best pass defense Alabama had faced this season. No player since at least 2000 had amassed four receiving touchdowns on a Bulldog defense in a game, but DeVonta Smith did it in little over than three quarters. He tied the school and SEC record for career receiving touchdown as he went.
Smith did it, and did it against a litany of defenders. Several defensive backs had no answer for Smith.
His 11-catch, 203-yard performance pushed him to third in school history in career receiving yards. He entered Saturday eighth in the nation in receiving yards and guaranteed to jump past Jaylen Waddle, but could jump past others.
2. Alabama’s defense has improved: Most of the principles of the air raid force opponents to tackle in space, which Alabama struggled with early in the season. In holding to Mississippi State to 38 yards in the first half, it showed noticeable improvement there.
Alabama's defensive dominance kept Mississippi State from presenting tempo, another thing the Crimson Tide has struggled with this season, and Mississippi State does not run the run-pass options and other modern innovations that have given Alabama problems. This performance is not the coronation of a defense back to its form from seasons past, but it is a sign of improvement from the unit that allowed a record performance against Ole Miss just three weeks ago.
3. Tide has real talent in freshmen defensive backs: Malachi Moore and Brian Branch battled each other for a starting position in preseason camp, a battle which Moore won, but playing an air raid system allowed both to be on the field frequently.
Both delivered. Each had two pass breakups and continued to show advanced coverage skills for their ages. Neither is consistently isolated in the same way that outside cornerbacks are, but both are producing early in their careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.