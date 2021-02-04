TUSCALOOSA — What was already the best recruiting class in the nation became the best recruiting class in the 21-year history of 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings, when Alabama added five-star running back Camar Wheaton to its 25 signees in the December period.
Wheaton signed on Wednesday and was later joined by four-star safety Terrion Arnold, who picked Alabama over Florida and Georgia. The Crimson Tide is bringing in seven five-stars, 16 four-stars and nine of the top 46 prospects in the nation, but it is also acing a test not considered by the recruiting rankings: filling team needs.
Alabama lost three senior starters on its offensive line, and could very well lose two more after 2021 in Chris Owens and Evan Neal as a potential early entrant to the NFL draft. To compensate, Alabama secured the nation’s top two tackles (JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer), the top center (James Brockermeyer) and the No. 2 guard (Terrence Ferguson). Each signed in December.
Alabama has also lost wide receivers early to the NFL draft in four of the last five seasons, giving it a constant need for receivers. It filled the need with four of the top 10 receivers in the class: Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.
In spring practice, without adjusting for COVID-related eligibility relief, Alabama will have two seniors and two juniors in its inside linebacker group.
Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire, two of the top 11 inside linebackers in the class, provide attractive replacement options if the pair of top 10 inside linebackers from last year’s class (Demouy Kennedy and Jackson Bratton) don’t fit the task.
Similarly, Alabama will have Jordan Battle, Daniel Wright and DeMarcco Hellams as draft-eligible safeties after the 2021 season, then Malachi Moore and Brian Branch after the 2022 season. The Tide has reinforcements in Arnold and December signee Kaine Williams, the Nos. 3 and 11 safeties in the class, respectively.
In some cases, the signings were dabbling in excess at the given position group.
The addition of Wheaton gives Alabama the top running back in the 2019 class, two of the top backs in the 2020 class and the top running back in the 2021 class. If Brian Robinson Jr. returns for 2021 and Keilan Robinson returns, that would add a player with 15 rushing touchdowns and a four-star prospect from 2019.
All told, of the 26 high school prospects the Tide signed, seven were either the No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in their state, including the top prospects in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Alabama.
