Alabama's second SEC baseball tournament upset — a 3-2, 11-inning win over Tennessee on Wednesday — featured late-inning close calls and controversy.
The Crimson Tide (31-22) knocked off the second-seeded Vols (42-15) after Owen Diodati singled in Sam Praytor with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
But the 11-inning victory included a wild ninth inning in which Tennessee celebrated its own win.
"This group is just resilient and as good at dealing with adversity as any that I've ever had," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I'm just really happy for them that they can get some short-term satisfaction today and I'm just real proud of them."
Multiple reviews ended with the Crimson Tide recording outs in the bottom of the ninth.
In a 2-2 game, the Vols had runners on first and third with none out. Liam Spence hit a line drive to Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson, who didn't complete the catch. However, the runner on first, Connor Pavolony, had gone back to first.
Wilson tossed to first to force out Spence, but both Spence and Pavolony ended up on the base. Pavolony stepped off the bag at one point, but was not tagged. When Spence started to leave, Tennessee's first-base coach grabbed him to get him back on the base.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Jake Rucker hit a sharp grounder up the middle.
Alabama recorded the out at second but couldn't complete the double play, setting off a game-winning celebration by the Vols.
However, when Max Ferguson slid into second, he made contact with second baseman Wilson. Ferguson's left arm made contact with Wilson's groin region. Wilson was on the right-field side of second base. Umpire Scott Cline cited Ferguson for interference, turning UT's celebration into a game-ending double play.
Video reviews, on both plays, went against Tennessee.
"I didn't ask (Ferguson) what was going on — if he was protecting his face or whatever," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Instead, Alabama won in the 11th inning and will play Florida (37-19) at 5:30 p.m. today in Hoover. Tennessee takes on Mississippi State in a 9:30 a.m. elimination game.
"There's nothing we can really do," Tennessee first baseman Luc Lipcius said, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. "The umpire made the call. It affected us. We are just going to back back from it and go out and get it (today)."
Alabama, after beating South Carolina 9-3 on Tuesday, added a second win over a top-25 team by beating Tennessee in an effort to boost its NCAA tournament credentials. The Crimson Tide's RPI ranked No. 35 before Wednesday’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.