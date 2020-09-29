TUSCALOOSA — Jaylen Waddle entered the offseason as the best punt returner in the nation.
He was also effective as a wide receiver in 2019 in limited opportunities, taking his 33 catches for an average of almost 17 yards, which ranked fifth in the SEC.
All that was left for Waddle to perfect was his blocking. In Alabama coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s offense, wide receiver blocking is much more than a pet project.
Just as it was all of last season, Alabama was effective — and at times explosive — on screen passes that feature wide receivers as lead blockers in the 2020 season opener.
The Crimson Tide completed all six such screens against Missouri for 50 yards.
Alabama’s wide receiver corps remains elusive, playing a role in screen success, but more often than not those receivers have plenty of room to work once they make the catch.
“I just worked on getting my hands inside and making solid contact with defenders,” Waddle said. “I think that was one area that I really needed to improve on as far as last season.”
DeVonta Smith benefited more than most from the screens. Four of Smith’s eight catches and 29 of his 89 yards came on screen passes, with Waddle clearing the way on all of them and joined by John Metchie III on three of the four.
The other two screens went to Waddle, who gained 8 and 13 yards. Smith was a lead blocker for both, with Metchie joining Smith to block for the 13-yarder and tight end Miller Forristall — split wide as a slot receiver for the play — helped block for the 8-yarder.
The screen usage is consistent with numbers from last year when Alabama ran seven and five such plays in its first two SEC games against South Carolina and Ole Miss, respectively.
Alabama also had success with it against Texas A&M last year: its first touchdown came on a bubble screen that Waddle took for 31 yards. The Crimson Tide hosts A&M on Saturday.
“Maybe people are so focused on our offensive line, maybe our backs are that good that maybe we will get some singled-up coverage on the outside so the run game can set up some of the pass game stuff,” Sarkisian said.
