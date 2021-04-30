DAVIE, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle is headed to the Miami Dolphins to provide a dynamic target for his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick Thursday night, choosing him over another Alabama receiver, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. It’s the highest Miami has ever taken a wideout.
A social media video showed Tagovailoa grinning when the selection of Waddle was announced.
“J-Dub. Yessir!” Tagovailoa said with a laugh.
“He’s going to make me better,” Waddle said, “and I'm going to make him better. We’re going to push each other.”
Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020, became Miami’s No. 1 QB in Week 8 and went 6-3 as the starter.
The speedy, 5-foot-9, 180-pound Waddle played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle, but returned to play in the national championship game, catching three passes to help Alabama beat Ohio State. He averaged 18.9 yards on 106 receptions in three seasons at Alabama, including 17 touchdowns, and scored three times on kick returns.
Elusive after the catch, Waddle may be used primarily as a slot receiver. He said he is often compared with three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“But I want to be my own player and do my own style, and not emulate someone else’s style,” Waddle said.
Smith and Waddle were both were in Cleveland, where the draft was held — and were two of the six Alabama players to go in the first 24 picks.
At six first-rounders, the Crimson Tide matched an NFL record set by Miami in 2004. Alabama has had 21 first-round draft picks since 2017, at least three in each draft.
“It’s a special moment to share with your brother,” Waddle said, his voice breaking. “It makes the moment even more special, more emotional.”
Defensive back Patrick Surtain II went ninth to the Denver Broncos, one pick before the Philadelphia Eagles — after trading to move up two spots — grabbed Smith.
“Guys like Pat were making me better every day and me making him better, and that’s what it’s all about,” Smith said about matching up against Surtain in practice.
Quarterback Mac Jones went 15th to the New England Patriots, becoming the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was taken 17th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. At No. 24, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted running back Najee Harris.
Smith will also reunite with a former Alabama quarterback in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.
“I know for sure we’re going to work every day,” Smith said about playing with Hurts again. “Every day we’re going to come in and give our best and be ready.”
Surtain was a surprise pick by the Broncos, who bypassed quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones.
Instead of grabbing a quarterback to counter Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the stacked AFC West, new general manager George Paton picked a cornerback who can help curtail those passers.
Surtain is the second consecutive Alabama alum selected in the first round by the Broncos, who drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick last year.
With Jones, the New England Patriots made their biggest move to date to bring in a player to possibly be a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.
It was believed the Patriots would have to trade up to get one of the consensus top five quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It turned out Jones fell right into their lap.
Jones has been high on the Patriots’ list for some time, as evidenced by the pre-draft scouting they did on him. They sent scouts to the Senior Bowl and both Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels attended Alabama’s pro day.
Jones, who played under Belichick’s longtime friend and former coaching colleague Nick Saban, earned the Davey O’Brien Award in 2020 as the top quarterback in college football.
