Auburn and Alabama, based on the preseason national rankings, begin the season with high hopes.
The Tigers and Tide both landed spots in the first Associated Press poll of the season that was released Monday.
Tennessee was No. 11 with two Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 10: No. 4 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas.
It is rare for both Auburn and Alabama to make the preseason poll.
North Carolina was a runaway No. 1, but Auburn and Alabama — who both made overseas trips this summer — were ranked 15th and 20th, respectively.
“We’re definitely young. Guys are hungry though,” Alabama’s Charles Bediako said in a press conference last month after the first day of practice.
“When we were playing overseas, guys didn’t fear teams that were older than us.”
Alabama took a trip to Europe and Auburn played in Israel on the overseas journeys.
"The biggest takeaway for me is that we've got 12 good basketball players, maybe even 13," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in August after the Tigers’ final game in Israel.
"We're going to go back for the next two months and we're going to compete, and the guys that want to be out there are the guys that are going to play the most productively."
This marks the second straight year — but just the fourth time overall — that both Auburn and Alabama have been in the preseason AP poll.
Last year, Alabama began at No. 14 and Auburn at No. 22.
The Crimson Tide ended last year with a 19-14 record and a first-round NCAA loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers — with two eventual first-round NBA draft picks — had a 28-6 record, were a 2 seed in March Madness and fell in the second round to Miami.
Before last year, Auburn and Alabama were both in the preseason rankings for the 1986-87 and 1975-76 seasons.
Auburn, after facing UAH in an exhibition game Nov. 2, opens its season at home Nov. 7 against George Mason. Alabama starts its season at home Oct. 29 vs. Southern Illinois.
“The chemistry is there better,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of the effect the summer trip has had. “The guys already look like they’ve played together for a while, because they have.”
North Carolina is the preseason No. 1 for the 10th time, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll. Two of the previous teams won a national title with another losing in the championship game.
The Tar Heels, who were an 8 seed before making a run to the NCAA title game last year, return four starters.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s potential,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said, “but the only way for us to reach any of our dreams and goals will be to improve each and every day by our commitment to preparing, practicing and playing to the best of our ability.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.