TUSCALOOSA — With less than two weeks before Alabama’s season-opener, Nick Saban is usually doing his best to temper the team’s annually lofty expectations.
But coming out of last Saturday’s final preseason scrimmage, Saban sounded sanguine when discussing his relatively experienced offense — all except for one position.
“I think offensively we're good. We've got more guys with more experience, and the only position we don't have a lot of experience is really tight end,” he said. “Every other position that you point to, there's guys that have a significant amount of playing time, whether they were starters or not. We have a little bit more age, a little bit more maturity (overall).”
Alabama’s offense will feature six returning junior starters — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, and offensive tackles Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. — and a handful of experience at other key spots, including redshirt junior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, junior running back Najee Harris, sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle and redshirt senior offensive lineman Matt Womack, just to name a few.
After the offseason departures of Hale Hentges and Irv Smith Jr., as well as the late-summer transfer of Kedrick James to Southern Methodist, tight end remains uncertain.
Redshirt junior Miller Forristall is the only tight end with any quality experience, having made two starts as a true freshman in 2016. Forristall played in 33 games. The next closest player at the position with experience is sophomore Major Tennison, who’s played sparingly in nine games the past two seasons.
“We have some guys: we have Major Tennison, we have Miller Forristall, we have Giles Amos,” Tagovailoa said. “I know not too many of you guys know who these guys are, but I think they're gonna be a big asset to us this upcoming year.”
Tagovailoa’s optimism aside, the 6-foot-4 and 245-pound Amos might be the biggest unknown among the group, even to some of his teammates. That said, the senior walk-on from Georgia has reportedly done well with increased opportunities with the first-team offense throughout this preseason.
“He does a lot. He kind of, for me, just got on the radar, but he can definitely do it all,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “He’s got strong hands, physical and he’s definitely one of those guys that’s kind of hard to guard.”
Saban said Amos has done a good job making the most of his opportunity.
Still, Saban expressed concern about the position.
“I don't think that we're where we need to be at that position, but those guys are all working hard,” Saban said. “It's important to them. They're making progress, they're all improving. That's all we can ask for.”
Among the other contenders at tight end include an athletic redshirt freshman that converted from linebacker this offseason (Cameron Latu) and a still-raw true freshman (Jahleel Billingsley) — both of whom could become role players at the H-back spot given their receiving ability.
Alabama traditionally has two designated tight end spots on its weekly depth chart — a traditional tight end and the H-back — but in terms of how it lines up on Saturdays in the fall, a two-tight end set might just be as irrelevant as the wishbone in the Crimson Tide’s wide-open offense of the past two seasons.
And it’d be completely justified given the coaching staff’s clear ambivalence at tight end.
“We have got to make improvement at that position. We have guys that have ability, (but) they don’t have a lot of experience,” Saban said. “They need to develop confidence in … what to do, how to do it, why it’s important to do it that way. And then when they go out there and execute, do it the right way so that develop the confidence that they need to go out and do their job well.
“So I think we have guys that are capable of doing that. Miller’s probably the only guy that’s sort of old enough that has enough experience that kind of gets it. I think the other guys are going to have to develop that and they’ve made progress.”
