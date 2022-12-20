Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided they had unfinished business at Alabama, even if it isn't another shot at a national championship.
The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide stars are sticking around for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 11 Kansas State instead of joining other high-profile NFL prospects — like Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson — who are skipping bowl games to get a head start on preparing for the draft and minimize their risk of getting injured.
The decision by Young and Anderson is notable, because they've been floated as candidates for the No. 1 pick.
“Everybody says it’s like the business part of it, but when you love the game of football you always have that competitor part of it,” said Anderson, who has won several national awards. “Me just being at home with training and sitting down watching the game, I would be feeling so bad or not feeling great about myself, just the competitor in me.”
Neither Anderson nor Young has officially announced plans to skip their senior seasons, but it seems almost a foregone conclusion.
Alabama failed to make the playoffs, and its repeat bid last season was squashed by Georgia in the national championship game. Some Tide players have entered the transfer portal but none have opted out for the NFL.
Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and has passed for 3,007 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, said playing in the Sugar Bowl "was a pretty clear-cut decision for me.”
“I take pride in being a leader on this team,” said Young, who missed the Texas A&M game and most of Arkansas with a shoulder injury and didn’t have nearly the potent weapons at wide receiver he did the year before. "It's something that ‘s really important to me. It means a lot. I have another chance to go out there to be a leader, to play with my brothers. That’s not something I can pass up."
Tide coach Nick Saban thinks playing another big game is a good business decision for players looking to improve their draft stock.
“You know, it’s kind of interesting that people opt out of playing for their team, and the way you create value for yourself is to play football," Saban said. "That is the best way you can create value for your future. ... You know, I hear guys all the time say, ‘I’m going to get ready for the NFL.’ Well, what do you mean? Getting ready for the combine? A lot of the things that you do at the combine are not even relevant to what you do on the football field.”
