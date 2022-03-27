TAMPA, Fla. — DeVonta Smith is out of breath. He’s sprawled on the ground with his back lying flat against the all-black turf and his head facing directly toward the bright spotlights affixed across the ceiling.
Sweat stains are scattered all over his drenched T-shirt, and the veins running through his legs, arms, and neck are bulging. He’s gulping for air, his arms lifted, mouth wide open and his chest heaving up and down.
There’s a sheer ferocity that comes with being a member of performance coach Yo Murphy’s “Breakfast Club.”
It begins with a 4:30 a.m. alarm for Smith — this structure follows his punctuality from his in-season schedule. During his rookie year with the Eagles, it was a race between Smith, the team’s top wideout, and quarterback Jalen Hurts for first arrival each day at the team facility.
On this morning, though, it’s Smith and Colts four-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard working out together under Murphy’s guidance at the “House of Athlete Performance Center.”
Smith shouts in Murphy’s direction as he prepares for his final set of mobility and balance drills that will conclude an intense 90-minute session.
By the end of Murphy’s tactically designed workout, Smith is gassed. But Smith keeps pushing because all he knows is attack, attack, attack.
With Rod Wave and Pooh Shiesty lyrics blaring on the speakers and resistance bands strapped around his thighs, Smith jumps to his feet, attaches himself to the wall and begins his last set.
“Smitty — he’s exactly the same every day. That’s part of his plan. Greatness is about consistency,” Murphy said. “He’s really one of those guys.”
Murphy’s gym is located near Tampa International Airport, roughly a 25-minute daily commute for Smith from his offseason home, which he shares with his mentor Vincent Sanders.
Outside of football, Smith is mostly a homebody. The 23-year-old receiver rarely goes out — he is adamant he attended only two college parties at Alabama, the Mecca of college football. When he’s not in the kitchen stirring up a seafood boil or reviewing film on his tablet, Smith enjoys watching basketball and playing NBA 2K and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Every so often, though, Smith will visit the local mall, International Plaza and Bay Street. During this specific route to the shopping center, he drives past Raymond James Stadium, site of his Philadelphia Eagles’ final game of this past season. The Eagles went 9-8 and clinched a playoff berth during Smith’s first year, but they were defeated handily by the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.
Does Smith find any extra motivation from temporarily setting up shop in Tampa?
“When I pass the stadium, I’ll look at it and remember ... that was just step one,” he says. “It’s time to level up.”
--
‘I don’t think he sleeps!’
It’s slightly foggy and still dark out at 5:15 a.m. when Smith pulls into a sparse parking lot located in front of a 12,000-square foot warehouse.
Inside House of Athlete’s new facility — equipped with a dozen Olympic squat racks, eight Keiser strength machines, a handful of Woodway treadmills, and a 40-yard AstroTurf lined down the middle — Murphy is already getting comfortable.
As Smith finds a spot on the floor to begin his stretching routine, Murphy prepares the equipment and weights for this morning’s workout. Leonard is slated for a strength day, while Smith is designated to train mobility — one of the traits needed for a lengthy and successful NFL career. Today marks Week 2 of Smith’s offseason program with Murphy.
“Not everyone is built for the Breakfast Club,” Leonard says before offering himself a sip at the water fountain. “We built different over here! It ain’t for everyone.”
Murphy has spent the past decade in Tampa training athletes spanning across all sports.
“I want to develop and grow athletes and people,” Murphy said. “It was just a good fit. We’re ecstatic where we’re at, and Smitty is another piece to this.”
Smith was introduced to Murphy at the conclusion of his senior season at Alabama, after he shattered numerous NCAA receiving records en route to winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
He was the first receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. During Alabama’s 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the 2020 national championship, Smith was named Player of the Game after recording a title-game record 12 receptions, 215 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half.
But that’s not enough for Smith. He won at the highest level in college and now he wants to do the same as a professional. His dream is securing multiple big-money contracts. He aspires to take care of his family and won’t pause until he establishes generational wealth.
“Family, that’s everything to me,” Smith says. “I'm not stopping until they taken care of.”
That’s why it was crucial for him to identify the right trainer as he rehabbed from injury and prepared for the NFL draft. When Smith first met Murphy, he was intrigued by the vision that matched his own.
“You have to find the right person for you, the one who is goin’ to get up early with you and challenge you to the point of your deepest struggles,” says Smith, who majored in exercise science. “No matter what time it is with Yo, he’s goin’ to be up with me.”
He continues with a slight chuckle: “I don’t think he sleeps! Whenever I’m ready to go, I know he’s going to be there.”
“You see it in his eyes,” Murphy says of his bond with Smith. “You see it in his effort. It’s inspiring. When I had the opportunity to work with someone like that, work with someone like Smitty, you feel so trusted. Because if a guy is really calculated with every step, his mission, he knows where he wants to be — he’s trusting you with a piece of that.”
--
‘I’m kind of like a magician’
When the Eagles traded up and selected Smith with their top pick in last year’s draft, team executives raved about him.
“DeVonta was standing out on our board,” general manager Howie Roseman said hours after taking Smith with the No. 10 pick. “We wanted to make sure we got him. We really believe he can be a difference maker.”
Throughout his rookie season, Smith looked the part, executing extremely difficult toe-tap catches, placing defensive backs into real-life blender machines and outmuscling larger opponents for leaping grabs. One could even argue Smith wasn’t prioritized nearly enough in Nick Sirianni’s passing offense. Of Smith’s 17 games, he was targeted six or less times in 10 games, including two contests with only four targets and one game with three targets.
But that didn’t stop Smith from surpassing DeSean Jackson’s franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie. Smith finished with 64 catches, 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. His 14.3 yards per reception ranked second among rookie wideouts behind only the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase.
“Honestly, this record wasn’t one of my goals — I didn’t get my actual goal,” Smith said after the regular-season finale. “It’s my fault I didn’t get (1,000 receiving yards). I left a lot of stuff out there earlier in the season.”
Jalen Hurts, 23, is on pace to start his second season in his third year with the Eagles. Asked about the lingering criticism facing his quarterback and former Alabama teammate, Smith offers a pointed and candid reply.
“He continues to come in every day knowing that people are going to talk about you, not everyone necessarily agrees with him being there as our starting quarterback,” Smith says. “But he tunes that noise out every day, and he constantly wants to make everyone around him better and make himself better. Like I can’t exaggerate how much he really wants to make us just go. Most people might shy away from that challenge.
“But that’s the type of people you want around you. He embraces it. He continues to come in and do everything he can do. He’s not shy about his mistakes. That’s the type of quarterback you want. Just because there’s problems here and there, he is never going to run from it. None of us are running from it.”
Smith is a pristine route-runner. His secret sauce: make every release and release look exactly the same. While it might sound simple, this is a formula Smith has mastered. It begins with his release off the line of scrimmage.
Leading up to his releases, Smith strives to maintain perfect head control. He keeps his helmet centered and locks eyes with the opposing cornerback — before and after the snap — which helps hide the tell of his routes. When opposing corners can’t guess what direction he is about to turn, their stances often widen. Then it’s time for Smith to attack and follow through with his renowned footwork.
“I’m kind of like a magician,” Smith describes. “I’m a receiver, so why not want to be the best receiver?”
--
‘Just know I’m going to attack’
Back at House of Athlete, Smith, Murphy, and Leonard are about finished with their early-morning session. Leonard’s eyes are misting. Smith has sweat pouring from his forehead.
“Good (stuff), brother,” Leonard tells Smith while extending a fistbump. “Way to work.”
Smith heads home to shower and find some grub, although the grind isn’t quite finished.
He’s able to finesse in a brief 45-minute nap before the second part of his two-a-day workout begins. Needing another alarm, this one set for 8:30 a.m., Smith awakens and drives to a nearby football field, where Murphy is waiting for his pupil. On deck is a plethora of on-field workouts that maintain the day’s focus on mobility. From speed drills and static jumps to dynamic stretching and sprints, Smith is again ready to attack.
Murphy keeps a watchful eye, barking out instruction between each drill and movement.
“That’s the person you want training you because that’s how I am,” Smith says. “His attention to detail, he points out the little things that I don’t even recognize when I’m squatting and I might be shifting too much to the right or if I’m leaning my hips too much, stuff I don’t recognize that he recognizes. It helps a lot.”
“The atmosphere Yo creates here is special, man,” says former Penn and current Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, who trains regularly with Murphy. “The NFL can sometimes feel individualistic, so it’s really unique. It’s a team here and Yo notices everything. ... DeVonta is such a hard worker. He doesn’t give up a single thing, doesn’t slow down at all — he keeps going.”
Smith’s intensity is driven from the moment he breaks from the huddle and squares up against an opponent. During these moments, he applies all he’s got. Back to his non-stop motor emptying his lungs. Back to the veins popping and the sweat pouring. Back to the grind of becoming one of the best receivers.
Right before the snap, he’ll premeditate his route and think aloud in his head, “Why is this DB even lined up against me? I want to torch him.” And when Jason Kelce snaps the ball back to Hurts, immediately, Smith is eager to pounce.
“I love Philly,” Smith says. “I love the fan base and everything about it. Them making me feel like it’s home. That’s amazing just to be able to have them behind you, supporting you, but also making sure that you know when they’re upset with you. I’m embracing this city and everything that comes with it.
“Just know I’m going to attack!”
