INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it be escaping the people who made him, the cow, the horse or any other animal, few fairy tale characters have the elusiveness of the gingerbread man.
So, that nickname has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Bryce Young by his opponents this week.
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis said the Bulldogs were watching the Indianapolis Colts on HBO's "Hard Knocks" when the Colts referred to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray as the gingerbread man as Murray was running around.
Georgia (13-1) decided to adopt that title for Young heading into Monday's national championship game against Alabama (13-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"That's what we've been calling him all week," Davis said. "Just seeing him run around our defense in the SEC championship game, you have to tighten up."
Davis said he's being going against receivers in Georgia's quarterback rodeo drill in practice.
"So trying to track down a wide receiver who is shifty, and I'm a defensive lineman, it takes a lot of skill and a lot of practice," Davis said. "And it teaches you to track the hips. We've just been tracking hips all practice. And definitely this go-around we'll try to contain him and get him."
Last time around in the SEC championship game, Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24.
The Bulldogs also couldn't bring Young to the ground. Georgia finished with zero sacks.
"Bryce is an extremely talented athlete," Davis said. "He's slippery."
Against the gingerbread man, the Bulldogs will try to do their best impression of the fox.
Young is the latest in a nice run of Alabama quarterbacks the past few years.
From Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones to now Young, there's been no shortage of talent.
Hurts (Eagles), Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Jones (Patriots) are all in the NFL.
If Young were eligible for the draft this year, he too would likely be a first round pick like Tagovailoa and Jones. But Young is only in his second season.
During his freshman season in 2020, Young was Jones' backup. The two have kept in touch.
Young, who became Alabama's first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy this season, said Saturday he heard from Jones a few days ago.
"Him just telling me to keep going, finish, to lock in," Young said. "Just to make sure that we finish everything off right."
Jones reaching out to Young isn't unusual, even as Jones navigates his first season as New England's quarterback.
"Hear from Mac really on a regular basis, just to have that respect from the other guys in the past, for me that means a lot," Young said. "Coming here, I understood the rich quarterback history.
"Being able to watch Mac last year I really got to see what it was like being right next to him. So carrying on that legacy and doing what I can to improve it, that means a lot to me and I take a lot of pride in that."
