Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years.
Purdue's loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide.
Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two first-place votes.
UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.
"It's nice to be No. 1, but it really doesn't many anything," Alabama coach Nate Oats said on the Birmingham-based show The Next Round. "It doesn't help you win an SEC championship. It's recognition, that's it."
Alabama has made a name for itself as more than just a football school — under coach Nick Saban — since Oats arrived from Buffalo in in 2019. The Crimson Tide reached the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight two years ago and Oats pulled in one of the nation's best recruiting classes last year.
Alabama is No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks atop the poll midway through the 2002-03 season. It also is the first school to be No. 1 in the AP football and basketball polls in the same season since Ohio State in 2010-11.
"Coach Saban says it's rat poison, but we have to keep our guys locked in," Oats said.
Alabama (22-3, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Auburn and Florida last week, with its only loss since mid-December coming at Oklahoma in a nonconference game on Jan. 28.
“Our team is playing good basketball right now,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after a 77-69 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. “We’re playing well. We’re just not playing well enough to beat the best team in the country.”
Alabama faces another severe test this week.
The Crimson Tide travels to No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday. The Vols (19-6, 8-4) have lost two consecutive games on last-second 3-pointers.
D'Andre Gholston hit it Saturday, lifting Missouri to an 86-85 win at Tennessee. Tyrin Lawrence did it last week, helping Vanderbilt snap an 11-game losing streak to the Vols with a 66-65 victory in Nashville.
"The real task at hand is how do we prepare for Tennessee, who is going to be more than ready to go after losing two games on buzzer-beaters," Oats said on The Next Round. "We're probably going to get the best version of Tennessee that anybody has gotten all year after the two losses they have."
