TUSCALOOSA — Back in late September, when Alabama opened the season at Missouri, the Crimson Tide had a chance for an early touchdown.
Quarterback Mac Jones was off the mark on a pass, which sailed wide, to DeVonta Smith.
“Smitty wasn’t mad or anything, he told me ‘just throw it up,’” Jones said.
Last week against LSU, the Crimson Tide faced a similar situation, and Jones threw a high pass in the back of the end zone to Smith, who made a one-handed grab for the score.
Those type of catches are not unusual for Smith, who made similar highlight-reel catches against Texas A&M and Georgia this season.
“There is a highlight reel that goes on forever with Smitty,” Jones said.
Smith has quietly racked up 3,414 career receiving yards, and is just 50 yards shy of setting the school record, held by Amari Cooper.
Video of the catch against LSU went viral, and Smith’s name has popped up in the Heisman Trophy talks. A peek at his numbers suggest he might find himself in New York for the award ceremony. He’s No. 1 in the nation with 1,305 receiving yards, tied for tops in the nation with 15 touchdown catches, and second in yards per game (145).
“Smitty is an amazing player,” Tide center Landon Dickerson said. “He’s one of a kind. The things he does and the catches he makes is phenomenal. It’s like watching art.”
Smith is not the only Tide player on the cusp of setting a career mark. Najee Harris needs 177 yards to eclipse Derrick Henry’s rushing record of 3,591 yards.
Harris won’t likely get a Heisman invite, but he has been an MVP for the Crimson Tide. He leads the nation with 20 rushing touchdowns, and his 1,038 yards this season is fourth in the country. That number stands out a little more considering Harris’ longest run of the season is 42 yards.
“Blocking for Najee is a reward in itself,” Dickerson said. “He makes us look great all the time.”
If that’s the case, Harris has made the offensive line look good on several occasions with his 6-yard average per attempt and four 100-yard rushing games.
“He finds holes and makes cuts all the time,” Dickerson said. “He’s not afraid to put his head down and run downhill. He’s an amazing player on a team that’s full of amazing athletes that do crazy and spectacular things all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.