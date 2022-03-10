TUSCALOOSA — Luke Harper had four hits and accounted for five runs and Drew Hudson added a three-run home to help lead North Alabama to a 9-5 win over Alabama on Wednesday.
The win was UNA’s first over Alabama since 1985 and first since moving to Division I.
UNA led 9-3 after seven innings. Jacob James was the winning pitcher. Ben Hess took the loss.
Alabama (9-5) hosts Binghamton in a weekend series starting Friday. UNA (5-5) travels to Little Rock for a four-game series.
