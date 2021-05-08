TUSCALOOSA — Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o, considered one of the top remaining football prospects in the NCAA transfer portal for the 2021 season, announced Saturday that he will would transfer to Alabama.
To’o To’o made the announcement via his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
To'o To'o originally signed with Tennessee in February 2019. He picked the Vols over Alabama and Washington, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Brian Niedermeyer was the Tennessee assistant who was To’o To’o’s primary recruiter.
Niedermeyer, head coach Jeremy Pruitt and assistant coach Shelton Felton were fired Jan. 18 with the university investigating allegations of recruiting violations. UT officials said the investigation uncovered evidence of several major NCAA rules violations.
Two days later, To'o To'o entered the transfer portal.
To'o To'o was already impressed with the Crimson Tide, his father said in February.
“One thing that we talked about was that we chose Tennessee the first time when we should have came to Alabama, so let’s not make this mistake twice,” Iese To’o To’o told BamaOnLine.
“If he’s going to transfer within the SEC there’s only one place, and that’s Bama."
To’o To’o chose Alabama over Ohio State in the transfer process. Earlier this week, wide receiver Jameson Williams announced that he would transfer from Ohio State to Alabama.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound To’o To’o was a two-year starting inside linebacker at Tennessee. Because the 2020 season did not count against an athlete’s eligibility, To’o To’o will remain a sophomore next season.
He made 148 tackles during his Vols career, including a team-high 76 in 2020.
“One thing I told the other guys, Tennessee football, we’re never going to quit," To'o To'o said last season after the Vols lost to Florida. "We’re always going to try to fight until the very end. We’re going to give our best punch to the very end and that’s how it’s always going to be. We know as a whole, as a defense, we have to play hard every single down.”
Tennessee will visit Alabama on Oct. 23.
The SEC is expected to announce a decision on modifying its intraconference transfer rules later this month.
