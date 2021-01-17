COLUMBIA, Mo. — At some point, Nick Saban is going to run out of fingers for all these championship rings, but now that Alabama has secured another national title — the Tide won No. 6 on Saban's watch on Monday — it's time to look ahead to next season and figure out which team Saban will conquer for No. 7.
Chances are it'll be Clemson or Ohio State.
Year after year since the inception of the playoffs, those three teams have continued to punch their tickets to the four-team tournament, and year after year Alabama continues to dominate the field with a few exceptions.
In the CFP's seven-year history, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have made a combined 16 appearances. They've played 27 combined games in the playoffs, won 17 playoff games and six national titles.
So, as we plot out a ridiculously early Top 25 for the 2021 season, history says at least two if not three among Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will be playing in next year's playoff. But what's the fun in picking chalk?
Here's one early preseason poll.
1. Georgia: The Bulldogs are losing some key defensive standouts, but UGA was undefeated after handing the offense to quarterback JT Daniels, who will return along with sensational wideout George Pickens.
2. Clemson: Trevor Lawrence will soon be the NFL's No. 1 pick in the draft, which means it's time for D.J. Uiagalelei to take over full time.
3. Alabama: Saban has loads of talent to replace, but he's got a toy chest of four- and five-star underclassmen waiting for their chance, including quarterback Bryce Young.
4. Oklahoma: Quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Sooners came on strong late in the season and should have the offensive firepower to scorch the Big 12. If coach Lincoln Riley doesn't go to the NFL.
5. Ohio State: The Buckeyes are still the class of the Big Ten, but replacing Justin Fields won't be easy.
6. Cincinnati: Going unbeaten in the regular season will be far more difficult in 2021 with road games at Indiana and Notre Dame.
7. Iowa State: Running back Breece Hall finished fifth in the Heisman voting, higher than any player expected to return for 2021.
8. Southern California: Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw 17 TDs in six games this year.
9. North Carolina: Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell are ready to take the next step after going 8-4.
10. Coastal Carolina: The college football world was introduced to the Chanticleers and will get to know them better next season.
11. Texas A&M: The Aggies return some electric playmakers.
12. Texas: New coach Steve Sarkisian put his creative offense on display in the national championship game.
13. Notre Dame: Brian Kelly has lots of talent to replace on both sides of the ball.
14. LSU: A staff overhaul could do wonders for Ed Orgeron's team.
15. Wisconsin: COVID-19 all but wrecked the Badgers' season, but with Graham Mertz established at quarterback, Wisconsin can resume its reign in the Big Ten West.
16. Indiana: But not if the Hoosiers can repeat their success in 2021. Tom Allen proved to be one of the game's rising coaches last fall.
17. Miami: Good news: Quarterback D'Eriq King is coming back for another season. Bad news: He tore his ACL in the Cheez-It Bowl.
18. Florida: Dan Mullen lost his mind a few times this season and now he's losing his elite playmakers to the NFL.
19. Oregon: The Ducks kept coach Mario Cristobal from flocking to Auburn, setting up what should be a bounce-back year in the Pac-12.
20. Louisiana-Lafayette: Billy Napier keeps turning down Power Five jobs.
21. Iowa: There's nothing sexy about the Hawkeyes, but they will ground and pound their way to eight wins.
22. Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald's teams tend to follow breakthrough seasons with disappointment.
23. Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz comes into his second season with an established quarterback in Connor Bazelak.
24. Boston College: Looking for a surprise team from the Power Five ranks? Watch out for the Eagles.
25. Ole Miss: If Lane Kiffin can fix that defense, Ole Miss could cause headaches in the SEC.
