Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from a college baseball game against LSU on April 29 in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama fired Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” [MICHAEL JOHNSON/THE ADVOCATE OF BATON ROUGE]

Alabama fired its baseball coach last week amid an investigation into suspicious bets involving a Crimson Tide game at LSU.

