TUSCALOOSA — Just call them “Ryde Outs” 2.0.
Alabama’s talented quartet of receivers was all the buzz in 2019. Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle called themselves the “Ryde Outs,” and they didn’t disappoint, accounting for 3,875 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Ruggs and Jeudy, first-round picks in the NFL draft, are gone, and Smith and Waddle are back to lead the Tide.
Now there is a new receiver for the Crimson Tide who is quickly turning heads, and it looks like the “Ryde Outs” are off and running again in 2020.
Sophomore John Metchie III made a big splash in Alabama’s 52-24 victory against Texas A&M last week with five catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
The performance caught the attention of Ruggs and Jeudy, who mentioned Metchie on social media.
“I saw some comments from Ruggs and Jeudy about that,” Metchie said. “I think it’s all about playing to a standard and that’s what the ‘Ryde Outs’ is.”
Explosive plays are Alabama receivers' MO. Metchie has a 78-yard touchdown catch and a 63-yarder, both against the Aggies. Waddle added an 87-yard TD catch in a banner day for Tide wideouts. Waddle has six career touchdown catches of 50-plus yards.
“I don’t think everybody can be like Waddle and be extremely fast, which is super unfair,” Metchie said. “But I think I’ve got (some speed), too.”
It also helps to have a quarterback who can deliver the deep ball on target. Mac Jones is 74 percent on his throws so far and has just 11 incompletions in 51 attempts.
“His deep throw is really good,” Metchie said. “He’s extremely confident in what he does and I’m extremely confident in what he does.”
The potential for more big plays is there Saturday when Alabama travels to play Ole Miss, with a defense that ranks dead last (74th) in the NCAA. The Rebels allow 600 yards per game, including 298 passing yards.
Ole Miss allowed 446 yards in a loss to Florida in the season opener, and followed that with 151 in a win against Kentucky.
The Ryde Outs may take a back seat to the ground game, however, because the Ole Miss run defense has been atrocious. The Rebels gave up nearly 200 yards to Florida and 408 yards against Kentucky.
Whichever method Alabama chooses to attack Ole Miss, Metchie said he’s ready to step up again. Veteran Tide center Landon Dickerson can’t wait to see what Metchie does next.
“Working with Metchie in the offseason and seeing how he prided himself on doing everything from lifting weights to running and improving overall, it’s great to see him reaping all the benefits of that hard work,” Dickerson said.
