TUSCALOOSA — Alabama running back Jase McClellan will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday.
McClellan, who will have surgery today, suffered the injury in Alabama's 42-21 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Alabama is down to three healthy scholarship running backs in Brian Robinson Jr., Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders. On Monday, Saban said freshman running back Camar Wheaton is week-to-week with a meniscus injury and is not medically cleared to practice.
"Five (running backs) is a good number to have and now we have three," Saban said. "But I think that would be the case at any position. You lose two or three guys at any position, and it challenges your depth. So that's the case.
"And hopefully you don't get snake-bit and lose a bunch of guys at one position, which really can have an impact on your team."
Saban said Monday that Alabama will look to see if anyone else on the roster has experience at running back and see how it works out. Saban said No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC), which plays at Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, has several guys in mind, but he didn't name anyone specifically.
"We'll see how they might be able to develop and be an emergency guy," Saban said.
Prior to leaving the game, McClellan ran for 28 yards on six carries. This season, McClellan has rushed 40 times for 191 yards and a touchdown.
McClellan's true value comes in the passing game. He has caught 10 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games.
A sophomore from Aledo, Texas, McClellan has served as Robinson's primary backup.
"Jase is a very good player," Saban said. "Did a great job as a runner, as well as a blocker as well as very good special-teams player."
On special teams, McClellan has four tackles this season and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Mercer. McClellan scored three times against Mercer — via blocked punt, run and catch.
McClellan's solid start to his sophomore season builds off his freshman campaign. As a freshman in a deep backfield in 2020, McClellan caught one pass. He rushed 23 times for 245 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
He had a season-high 99 rushing yards against Kentucky in 2020, and his longest run went for 80 yards against Arkansas in December.
"We have to replace him in a lot of areas on our team, but we do have confidence in Roydell, and I think he'll do a good job," Saban said. "Trey Sanders is going to get more opportunity now and he's got to be able to step up and continue to make progress as well."
