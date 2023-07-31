Angels Blue Jays Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward reacts after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah, as Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday. [CHRIS YOUNG/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris Young - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

