Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three Southern California players selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday.
Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school.
Williams, named last week the AP player of the year, became the eighth USC player to win the Heisman over the weekend after accounting for 47 touchdowns this season and leadking USC to the Pac-12 title game.
The Trojans also had center Brett Neilon and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon selected to the third team.
Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was selected to the first team for the second straight season, along with Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player for the second year in a row.
Joining Williams in the All-America first-team backfield is Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Michigan's Blake Corum.
Michigan also had center Olusegun Oluwatimi and kicker Jake Moody picked for the second team.
The second-ranked Wolverines face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs' lone first-team All-American was defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. TCU quarterback Max Duggan and guard Steve Avila made the second team.
Top-ranked Georgia placed two players on the first-team defense with tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson were second-team selections.
The Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP's Peach Bowl semifinal on New Year's Eve. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was Ohio State's only first-team All-American, but the Buckeyes added four players on the second team: Offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman.
The Big Ten has the most players on the first team with seven. The SEC is right behind with six.
Defensive back Brian Branch represents Alabama on the second team. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jordan all made the third team. Quarterback Bryce Young failed to make any of the teams.
Auburn did not have any selections to the All-America teams.
Jalin Hyatt, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, earned a first-team selection. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is on the third team. Hooker, a sixth-year player, tore his ACL during a game against South Carolina earlier in the season.
Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Tennessee plays Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30.
