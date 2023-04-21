Three local teams advanced to the second round of the AHSAA state baseball playoffs on Thursday, with Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane and Athens each sweeping opening-round series.
Decatur Heritage (3A) will face the winner of the series between Piedmont and Colbert County in next week’s second round, while Lindsay Lane (2A) will face the winner of Cold Springs and North Sand Mountain.
Athens (6A) will face the winner of Cullman and Mortimer Jordan, which will be decided on Friday. Elkmont was eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs with a pair of losses to Gordo.
• Decatur Heritage 13-18, Brindlee Mountain 1-1: Bryant Sparkman pitched a complete game as Decatur Heritage opened the Class 3A state playoffs with a win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10.
The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning six more in the bottom of the third.
Bo Mitchell had three hits and three RBIs for Decatur Heritage, while Sparkman, Bo Solley and Aiden Waldrep added two hits and two RBIs each.
Bryant Sparkman homered, doubled and drove in three runs as Decatur Heritage secured the sweep in the finale. Solley had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Eagles, while Waldrep added a hit and two RBIs.
• Lindsay Lane 11-11, West End 1-6: Lindsay Lane scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to open the Class 2A state playoffs with a mercy-rule win on Thursday.
Ray Anderson pitched six innings for the Lions, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 10.
Alexander Cook, Lane Jones and Trey Perkins had one hit and two RBIs each for Lindsay Lane and Max Morrison had two hits and one RBI. Frasier pitched five innings to pick up the win in the finale, striking out four. Anderson, Perkins and Carter had a hit and two RBIs each for the Lions.
• Athens 11-17, Parker 1-0: Raiden Pressnell tossed a five-inning no hitter as Athens opened the Class 6A playoffs with a win.
Pressnell allowed one run despite the no-hitter, striking out 10 while walking two. Caiden Dumas had three hits and two RBIs for the Golden eagles, while Reid Lauderdale added three hits and one RBI.
Grayson Hays pitched four shutout innings in the finale, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Haney had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Athens, while Lauderdale added two hits and three RBIs.
• Gordo 5-7, Elkmont 0-4: Elkmont was eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs.
After being shut out in the opener, Jake Guthrie had two hits and two RBIs as Elkmont scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two.
Mykell Murrah had four hits. Kyson Pate went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Gordo in the finale. Austin Baines pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, striking out 10.
