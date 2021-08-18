Lay of the land
The Athens Golden Eagles are the defending Class 6A, Region 8 champions. It was the program’s first region championship in Class 6A. The Golden Eagles’ last region championship was the 5A, Region 8 crown in 2000.
Repeating as region champion will be a challenge with just two starters back on offense and four on defense. Ten seniors from last year’s team are playing college football.
The schedule will be daunting with six road games, including three to open the season at Fort Payne, James Clemens and Columbia.
---
Head coach
Cody Gross (31-24) is beginning his sixth season at Athens. The Golden Eagles have been to the playoffs the last four seasons.
---
Last season
Last season got off to a difficult start with a forfeit to Fort Payne due to COVID and a 22-0 loss to 7A James Clemens. The Golden Eagles rebounded to win seven of their next eight games. The only other regular-season loss was 31-29 at regional rival Muscle Shoals.
The Golden Eagles lost 34-31 in the first round of the playoffs to Homewood.
Athens’s seven wins included victories over long-time rivals Hartselle, 19-7, and Decatur, 31-17. That was the second straight season for the Golden Eagles to win both rivalry games.
The offense averaged 30.6 points a game while the defense allowed just 17.1 points.
---
Last three seasons
The Golden Eagles have gone 23-11 with three playoff appearances.
---
Words to grow on
“We lost a lot of good players from last season,” Gross said. “The steady improvement that’s happened the last two years is because we played a lot of upperclassmen, who played as freshmen and sophomores when we first got here.
“Last year, we played no sophomores. That makes a big difference because it means this year we will be playing a lot of guys with no Friday night experience. They are going to have to grow up in a hurry.”
---
Quarterback
The Golden Eagles lost two experienced quarterbacks in Jordan Scott and Cal George. Scott was a two-year starter, who last season threw for 983 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions.
“Jordan was one of the best I’ve ever coached in high school or college,” Gross said.
When Scott was down with an injury in the final region game vs. Decatur, George moved from linebacker to quarterback and directed Athens to the 31-17 victory.
This season, it’s senior Jaden Jude moving from receiver to quarterback. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, he brings a little more physical presence than Scott did at 5-9, 155.
“Jaden is a different style of quarterback,” Gross said. “He has a long stride and physically is really strong. Jaden is a tough kid.”
---
Offense
The only other returning starter on offense after Jude, is senior Dylann Roper (6-2, 180). Like Jude, he’s making a position switch from receiver to running back.
“He got some experience running the ball out of the backfield last season,” Gross said. “We like what he can do when he gets the football in his hands.”
Others expected to contribute at running back are juniors Kameron Gatewood and Larry Howard along with sophomore Aidan Cook. Senior Aidan Miller is expected to lead the receiving group.
“Aidan Miller is a hard-nosed player who loves Athens football,” Gross said.
The Golden Eagles have to replace all five starters in the interior line. According to Gross, the competition is wide open between nine or 10 players.
---
Defense
Senior All-State linebacker Jack Tregoning is back to lead the defense. Last year was his first at linebacker after being a blocking fullback on offense. He led Athens with 143 tackles and had two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack.
“He’s just an incredible football player,” Gross said.
Also back on defense are seniors Shelomoh Trotman in the line, Tylin Suggs at defensive back and linebacker Dustin Ellis at linebacker. Offensive tackle Jose Vielma is moving over to the defensive line.
“Making the move from offense to defense just shows how unselfish a football player Jose is,” Gross said.
---
Special teams
Gross thinks that sophomore Nelson Brown can have a big impact punting and kicking.
---
Must-see games
Athens really needs to make the most of its four home games with Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals, Buckhorn and Decatur. The fourth game of the season vs. Hazel Green is the home opener.
---
Final word
“I ask my guys every day how fast can you go from being a junior varsity player to being a varsity player who can make a difference on Friday nights? The answer will decide what kind of season we’ll have,” Gross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.