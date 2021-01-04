Auburn receiver Seth Williams will declare for the NFL draft and forego his senior season.
Williams made the announcement Monday afternoon on Instagram. Fellow receiver Anthony Schwartz declared for the NFL draft on Saturday.
Williams had 132 catches for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns over his three years at Auburn. That ranks fourth at Auburn, behind Terry Beasley (2,507), Tyrone Goodson (2,283) and Karsten Bailey (2,174).
Quarterback Cord Sandberg announced Monday he would transfer. He played in four games over three seasons and completed 10 passes for 70 yards but did not throw a pass this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.