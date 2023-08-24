Coach’s corner
Head coach: Hugh Freeze
Record: First season at Auburn, 103-47 in 13 years overall
Age: 53
Hometown: Oxford, Mississippi
You don’t say: Freeze was a two-year letterman for the Northwest Mississippi Community College baseball team and an NJCAA academic All-American.
Coordinators: Philip Montgomery (offense), Ron Roberts (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Auburn
Home: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451 capacity, first game 1939)
All-time record: 767-452-43
Mascot: Aubie
Band: Auburn University Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2017
Returning starters: 11 (3 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Freeze warning: You have to think Auburn’s offense will be more fun to watch with Freeze at the helm. This guy wins everywhere he goes. He won a Sun Belt title with Arkansas State, led Ole Miss to success for a few years (his two wins over Alabama may have been a big factor in his ending up on the Plains) and did some amazing things at Liberty. Freeze’s offenses put up big numbers, and quarterbacks tend to thrive under his direction. Anything he does has got to be better than last year’s passing offense, which ranked 119th in the nation.
2. Thorne(y) situation: Starting QB Robby Ashford returns, but he’s not going to be the starter. Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne joins the Tigers, has an impressive resume (5,919 yards, 46 touchdowns as a two-year starter) and takes over as Auburn's starter, Freeze announced last week. Ashford has the wheels to make plays, but Thorne is better with airing it out. We may end up seeing both in a rotation, or maybe even both on the field at the same time. “We've been able to do things with quarterbacks everywhere we've been and produce good enough results to win,” Freeze said before the decision. “Obviously we want to create competition in that (quarterback) room. That's why we brought in Payton, who's had great experiences.”
3. Portal pickups: Auburn lost two starters on the offensive line, but help arrived via the transfer portal with the additions of tackle Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky), tackle Dillon Wade (Tulsa) and center Avery Jones (East Carolina). Auburn was fifth in the SEC in rushing offense last season, and averaged over 200 yards per game. The additions will only help the run game, which shouldn’t miss a beat despite the loss of Tank Bigsby.
4. Tamed Tigers: It’s obvious Auburn’s defense was a sore subject last season. When you’re 97th nationally in run defense, 60th in pass defense and 98th in scoring defense, it’s hard not to notice. Freeze brought in Ron Roberts to fix the issue. As defensive coordinator at Baylor in 2021, Roberts’ defense was second in the Big 12 in run defense and scoring defense and led the conference in interceptions (19), sacks per game (3) and turnovers gained (19).
--
Extra point
It’s never too early for Las Vegas to release betting lines. Apparently, the oddsmakers aren’t buying what Hugh Freeze is selling. Auburn is a 39-point favorite in the opener with UMass, but big SEC games have the Tigers in the underdog role: Texas A&M plus-8, Georgia plus-17.5, LSU plus-14.5, Ole Miss plus-1 and Alabama plus-13.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. It’s been difficult for Alabama inside Jordan-Hare Stadium (6-10) and the Tide needed a late touchdown in regulation and four overtimes to win in 2021. There’s no reason to think this year’s clash won’t come down to the wire.
Jeer: Georgia. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has been decisively one-sided this millennium. Georgia’s won 17 of the last 23, including six straight. It doesn’t look too promising for Auburn this go around against the back-to-back national champs.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: The Tigers should be 3-0 before a matchup with Texas A&M. The strong start could be enough to give the team a shot in the arm. A motivated Auburn team with a first-year coach is always dangerous. They will take some lumps along the way, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Tigers have a big season.
--
Did you know?
Auburn’s schedule is ranked as the 12th most difficult in the nation. It’s not hard to see why. Road games against Cal, Texas A&M, LSU and Arkansas are tough enough, but also facing Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss is brutal.
--
Quotebook
“I don't know if you've ever known of or seen Thanos. I want to get all the infinity stones I can in life. I want my family and the kids and everybody around me to understand you can do anything you want in life.”
— linebacker Ekijah McAllister, who has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and is working on his doctorate.
--
2022 results
(5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Mercer; W, 42-16
San Jose St.; W, 24-16
Penn State; L, 41-12
Missouri; (OT) W, 17-14
LSU; L, 21-17
at Georgia; L, 42-10
at Ole Miss; L, 48-34
Arkansas; L, 41-27
Mississippi St.; (OT) L, 39-33
Texas A&M; W, 13-10
Western Kentucky; W, 41-17
at Alabama; L, 49-27
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; UMass
Sept. 9; at California
Sept. 16; Samford
Sept. 23; at Texas A&M
Sept. 30; Georgia
Oct. 14; at LSU
Oct. 21; Ole Miss
Oct. 28; Mississippi St.
Nov. 4; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 11; at Arkansas
Nov. 18; New Mexico St.
Nov. 25; Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.