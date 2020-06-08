AUBURN — Three Auburn football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team spokesman. All three are asymptomatic.
The unidentified players will be isolated from their teammates, who will begin voluntary workouts monitored by the team's strength and conditioning staff on Monday — the first day since March 12 that the SEC is allowing such activities.
Players reported to campus on Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college athletics, donning masks and staying socially distant from one another. All of them were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and underwent routine athletic physicals over the weekend.
Auburn is keeping players in small groups of eight in order to contact trace and limit any potential spread. The plan is to keep the entire team isolated for the first week it's on campus, with players spending their time split between the athletics complex and dorm building where they're staying.
Having positive tests is not unusual across college football — Alabama reportedly had at least five when players returned last week.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said last Tuesday that the university had not decided how often it will test athletes, but added that it does have the ability to do so. The team will conduct temperature screening before players enter the athletics complex.
"I think the challenge will be, as we move forward and trying to get back to some kind of normal, you know, everything that goes with that," Malzahn said. "But we feel very good about our plan, especially the first seven days."
