AUBURN — When the Atlanta Braves won the World Series on Nov. 2, Auburn students flocked to Toomer's Corner and draped the trees in toilet paper, celebrating the championship with an Auburn tradition.
What happened to Auburn football 11 days later should also ring true with Atlanta sports fans on the Plains.
The Tigers coughed up a 28-3 lead late in the first half Saturday, reminiscent of the Atlanta Falcons' infamous Super Bowl collapse, and lost 43-34 to Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3 SEC) scored 40 straight points and knocked Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) out of SEC West title contention.
1. Defensive trend reversed: In Auburn's last five wins, the defense had not allowed a fourth-quarter point and had developed an impressive pattern of improving throughout every game. Mississippi State flipped the script.
MSU's Will Rogers, after a 10-of-18 first quarter, was 34-for-37 with six touchdowns and no interceptions the rest of the game. The Tigers didn't get a stop after early in the second quarter. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason stuck to a three- or four-man rush most of the game — when he blitzed, it was disruptive — and Rogers operated comfortably with a clean pocket.
Excluding a brief possession that ended because of halftime, Mississippi State scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions.
2. Special teams floundering: MSU coach Mike Leach expressed hyperbolic frustration with Mississippi State's special teams this week. Maybe Auburn should hold open special teams tryouts instead.
Nehemiah Pritchett fumbled the opening kick return, and the Tigers recovered to avoid disaster. But it was just the beginning. A solid trick-play kick return in which Jarquez Hunter threw a cross-field lateral to Pritchett was brought back by a penalty. A fourth-quarter kickoff return was also brought back by a flag. Demetris Robertson decided to play a punt off the bounce and had to fall on the ball in traffic.
Anders Carlson missed a 55-yard field goal, and Auburn's other, shorter attempt (while still ahead 28-23) was blocked. Later, down by eight, Auburn called a fake punt that had no chance.
3. Auburn fans feeling targeted: Once again, the targeting rule was called into question after a pair of game-altering calls in the second half.
Auburn was about to be bailed out on a third-and-19 incompletion because of targeting, but at a cost: Receiver Kobe Hudson (who had a career game) was drilled in the head and stayed on the ground for several minutes. The call was overturned after a review, and Auburn punted.
Then Auburn edge rusher T.D. Moultry was ejected after sacking Rogers, who was uninjured. The sack would have left Mississippi State with third-and-21. Instead, the first down led to a touchdown.
