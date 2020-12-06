AUBURN — The play that defined Auburn's 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday came early in the fourth quarter. Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain stepped in front of a pass, got two hands on the ball but couldn't catch it. The ball bounced off his hands to Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a 20-yard go-ahead touchdown.
1. Defense had no answer for A&M: The idea that the Iron Bowl performance might be an outlier simply because Alabama is so good was put to bed Saturday after Kevin Steele’s defense was routinely gashed.
Each of the Aggies’ first four drives started on their own 25-yard line. They reached the end zone, the Auburn 37, the Auburn 1 and the end zone again. Kellen Mond completed 11 of his first 12 passes for 97 yards and the first touchdown, then ran for another.
The Aggies racked up 509 total yards, averaged 7.3 yards per play, converted 7 of 11 third downs and possessed the ball for 38 of the game's 60 minutes. Mond completed 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two scores. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Devon Achane nearly joined him in the century club with 99 on just nine carries.
2. Offense did some good, but not enough: Bo Nix made Jordan-Hare Stadium magic when he escaped the grasp of a host of Texas A&M defenders, retreated to the 20-yard line and managed to scramble for a 5-yard touchdown. That was the first of his two rushing touchdowns Saturday.
Auburn did surprisingly well in that area. The Tigers ran for 166 yards on 6.5 yards per attempt against the SEC's second-best rush defense. They’re just the second team this season to go over 110 yards in the ground against the Aggies.
But they didn’t do enough with the scoring opportunities that success gave them. And when Texas A&M took the lead on Wydermyer’s touchdown, Auburn responded with back-to-back three-and-outs. The Tigers were outgained 168-21 in the fourth quarter.
3. Malzahn chatter to heat up: Saturday represented Auburn’s final chance to defeat a ranked SEC opponent this season. The Tigers (5-4) had a chance to win, and it didn’t.
A win at Mississippi State next week would guarantee an eighth consecutive over-.500 finish, but not one that the fan base will find anywhere near satisfying.
Malzahn is in year three of a seven-year, $49 million contract signed after the 2017 season. His buyout is still north of $21 million. The decision will ultimately come down to athletic director Allen Greene, but at the very least you can expect the noise on social media to be very loud over the next few weeks.
