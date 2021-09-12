AUBURN — After steamrolling Akron in his coaching debut at Auburn, Bryan Harsin was most impressed with the clean game Auburn had played: no turnovers, limited penalties and negative plays, almost no unforced errors.
The Tigers undid all of that progress in the first half of their sequel cupcake game.
Then they recalibrated and re-created that progress to beat Alabama State, 62-0, on Saturday.
Against an FCS opponent, the first-half mistakes were more glaring than the final score. But what stood out even more than those early misgivings was Harsin's ability to completely alter the narrative at halftime. Auburn made the adjustments and scored 35 points in the third quarter with eight offensive snaps. Special teams and defense both scored touchdowns.
"I think we bothered ourselves more than anything," Harsin said of the first half, pointing out the adjustment to an 11 a.m. kickoff and saying the team was "a little bit sluggish."
"I thought the second half, we came out and did what we wanted to do," he said.
1. Offense bailed out in sloppy first half: Quarterback Bo Nix followed his near-perfect season opener with a first half that leaves plenty more room to grow. He started 8-for-16 and was lucky to not have an interception. Auburn's receivers didn't help — they had their fair share of drops as well.
The Tigers' red zone efficiency went from a non-issue to a point of concern early. The first two drives stalled deep in Alabama State territory, with a 34-yard Anders Carlson field goal starting the scoring. On the second possession, Nix ran outside on a third-and-goal option keeper but didn't have room to turn the corner. Auburn kept the offense on the field for fourth down at the 1-yard line, but a delay of game penalty led to another short field goal.
On the third try, the Tigers finally finished a drive with a pretty touchdown throw from Nix to Demetrice Robertson.
2. Demetris Robertson shines: When Auburn cleaned up its act after the break, the Georgia transfer emerged as the team's brightest spot. He capped a four-play, 90-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown reception. Then Auburn's next play on offense after getting the ball back was an end-around sweep to Robertson, who tip-toed the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown run.
He scored three times and finished with 97 total yards one game after having the fewest yards of Auburn's starting receivers. This was Robertson's first multi-touchdown game since he was a freshman at Cal.
3. Running backs roll, but no Shivers: In his 11th career game, Tank Bigsby surpassed 1,000 rush yards early. He averaged 11.1 yards per carry on 11 runs, finishing with 122 total. He wasn't used in the passing game, but his power and speed were on full display several times, most notably a 51-yard run through traffic.
Shaun Shivers was not at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the team, so freshman Jarquez Hunter was the No. 2 running back option. It seemed impossible to supersede a 112-yard performance in his first college game, but Hunter managed it by breaking an 85-year-old school record. His third-quarter 94-yard touchdown run was the longest in Auburn history. (The previous record was 92 in 1936.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.