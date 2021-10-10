AUBURN — Jordan-Hare Stadium was trembling. Cam Newton was screaming. Bruce Pearl was stripping. Bryan Harsin was gambling. Bo Nix was dealing.
Auburn was believing.
But Georgia is the bully that silences believers, the monster that turns dreams into nightmares.
Auburn's dream of an upset struggled to be rekindled after those glorious first few minutes Saturday, when the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry briefly felt evenly matched.
The Tigers gave No. 2 Georgia its first deficit of the 2021 season but played from behind the remainder of the afternoon in a 34-10 loss. Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC) had bright spots and blunders; it had the first touchdown scored on Georgia (6-0, 4-0) in 171 minutes of game time and a number of missed opportunities that could have kept an upset realistic.
1. Missed opportunities: Against a historic Georgia defense that was allowing 13 yards per drive, Auburn managed 17 plays and 68 yards on the opening possession. The Dawgs looked mortal.
Then, the next five possessions and change: 19 plays, 29 yards. Georgia imposed its will.
The drought ended when Bo Nix found tight end John Samuel Shenker for a third-and-10 conversion late in the first half. That inspiring first possession fizzled inside the 10 and became a short field goal. After Nix's conversion to Shenker and another to former Georgia receiver Demetris Robertson, the final series found Auburn with a fourth-and-goal at the 8.
Georgia jumped offside before the field goal attempt, and, trailing 17-3 against a defense that seldom allows such chances, coach Bryan Harsin sent out the offense for fourth-and-3. Nix's throw to Ze'Vian Capers fell incomplete.
2: Deflating loss on defense: One series after bringing a third-down blitz that forced an incompletion and a short Georgia field goal, Auburn safety Smoke Monday was again involved in an important play inside the 10-yard line.
This time, he went helmet-to-helmet with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett for a targeting penalty. Georgia scored the game's first touchdown on the next play.
Auburn missed Monday and other defensive starters dearly on the next series. The Bulldogs went 78 yards on six plays for another touchdown, opening up a 17-3 lead.
3. Slowing the run not enough: Auburn planned to shut down the Bulldogs' run game, upon which UGA has heavily leaned, especially when Bennett is at quarterback. But the backup adjusted, and Auburn gave Bennett the game of his life: 14-for-21 passing with 231 yards and two touchdowns, unexpectedly beating the Tigers downfield.
The biggest gut punch was in the third quarter. Georgia had missed a field goal to keep it 17-3, but the Tigers failed on another fourth down, and Bennett found Ladd McConkey on the next play for a 60-yard touchdown.
