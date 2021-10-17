FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's an adage in football that whatever team wins the "middle eight" minutes of a game — the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second — will win.
Auburn was beaten down in the middle eight by Arkansas on Saturday when an 11-point lead turned into a three-point deficit
Auburn took the lead for good with a strip sack in the end zone, stopped a pivotal fourth down then scored a 71-yard touchdown on the next play to regain a double-digit lead and swivel the momentum in a 38-23 win at No. 17 Arkansas.
1. Nix makes more big plays: Followed by a reputation of losing on the road, junior quarterback Bo Nix now has two SEC road wins this season. He was 21-for-26 with 292 yards (to 10 receivers) and two touchdowns in one of his finest games. He also ran 23 yards for the clinching touchdown with 2:30 left.
He threw his best deep balls of the year. Coach Bryan Harsin has a propensity for taking shots after a change of possession. Nix executed the plan perfectly after the turnover on downs in the third quarter. He lofted a 71-yard pass downfield to Demetris Robertson, who was covered but caught it in stride for a touchdown.
2. Razorbacks win line of scrimmage: The pregame consensus was that Arkansas presented Auburn with an opportunity to get the run game back on track after the Hogs struggled in their last three games.
But Auburn's struggles continued. The blocking for Tank Bigsby was bad. Auburn was outgained on the ground, 232 yards to 137 yards.
3. Two big stops save day: On the other side of the ball, Auburn (mostly) couldn't get pressure. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson had all day to make decisions. He ran 18 times for 66 yards and had a strong connection passing to Treylon Burks: eight receptions for 103 yards.
The trenches went the Razorbacks' way until the turning point, when Derick Hall sacked Jefferson in the end zone and Marcus Harris fell on the loose ball for the lead. The Hogs' next possession ended in Auburn territory with Jefferson tripped up on fourth-and-3.
