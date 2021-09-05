AUBURN — The eagle flew, the fans packed Jordan-Hare Stadium, the marching band marched and Auburn football cruised to a 60-10 season-opening win against Akron on Saturday night in coach Bryan Harsin's debut.
1. Perfect game nixed: Auburn's student section brought the volume Saturday night, especially for a laughter against Akron. A solid nine out of 10. Auburn's quarterback transcended that, reaching Spinal Tap amplifier levels of achievement: "It goes to 11."
Bo Nix completed his first 11 passes and was perfect until late in the first half. By the time a pass finally fell to the ground, he had 190 yards and three touchdowns. He finished 20-for-22 with 275 yards and a 240.9 quarterback rating that fell just short of a career high (241.6 against Mississippi State in 2019).
It's easy to overreact against — to put it bluntly — an opponent as bad as Akron, but Nix was sharp and accurate. He seemed to be challenging himself to stay in the pocket, and he successfully found his wide open receivers and stepped into his delivery. Whether the junior can be this efficient against a high-pressure defense is the next question. But Akron or not, it's clear that Harsin's work with Nix has made an impact at least mechanically.
2. Spreading the receptions: Nix's flawless first 11 passes revealed a lot about his development and about Auburn's new offense. Most importantly, he threw to seven different receivers during that stretch. One of the biggest questions entering this season was who will step up as Auburn's top target with last year's three leading receivers gone. As expected, Harsin's offense got the tight ends and running backs involved in the pass game.
But Shedrick Jackson was the standout as a popular choice. Nix's first two throws went to the senior, who was an unexpected choice at the top of the depth chart this week. When Auburn was backed up inside its own 10, Jackson also got free behind Akron's secondary for a 42-yard completion, the longest of the game. His five catches for 79 yards and Ja'Varrius Johnson's three for 51 led the way. Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson wasn't shabby either, but 28 yards on three receptions were a bit less than expected.
3. Tight end mania: Yes, John Samuel Shenker made five catches on five targets for 38 yards, but that's not what this is about. During preseason practices, Shenker and Luke Deal promised multi-tight end sets. Auburn exceeded expectations. At one point in the first half, the Tigers lined up three, but at first that appeared to be a mistake. Harsin called a timeout as though the offense was scrambled.
Later in the half, with Auburn needing one yard to tack on another touchdown, it lined up four tight ends in a goal-line set. Tank Bigsby plowed in for the touchdown with Shenker playing fullback. The new offense is not short on creativity.
