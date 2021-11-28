AUBURN — The rich recent history of the Iron Bowl has taught that when a game is close, messy and dramatic, that favors Auburn — the underdog looking up at the Alabama dynasty.
All signs pointed to that outcome Saturday night, even as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young engineered 97-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to make this the first Iron Bowl to require overtime.
By the time it reached the third and fourth overtimes, not even Jordan-Hare Stadium's darkest magic could come to Auburn's rescue in a 24-22 quadruple-overtime, walk-off loss to the Crimson Tide.
Auburn (6-6, 3-5 SEC) ends its regular season on a four-game losing streak, the last three of which featured blown double-digit leads.
1. Bama was knocking: The whole game — the fourth quarter, particularly — was a series of Alabama opportunities that came up just short. First, Jordan-Hare revealed itself as a special teams hell for the Tide yet again when a mishandled snap on a field goal turned into an empty possession.
Then a fourth-and-2 in Auburn territory ended with a low snap that quarterback Bryce Young couldn't corral. On the next series, a trip inside the 10-yard line ended with Auburn rusher Derick Hall's third sack and a short field, finally breaking the shutout and making it a one-score game.
The Tigers had made two third-and-short stops in the first half, and the biggest yet was a fourth-and-1 stuff with two minutes left. Auburn took over with only two timeouts in Alabama coach Nick Saban's pocket, but running back Tank Bigsby wasn't able to stop himself when he was dragged out of bounds, stopping the clock and giving Alabama more than 90 seconds for Young to lead the Tide 97 yards, capped by Ja'Corey Brooks' third catch of the season, a 28-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left.
2. Unlikely heroes shine in overtime, but: Saban said during the week leading up to the game that "there's always a 'but'" when your team loses the Iron Bowl. The Alabama coach's words were prescient, as Auburn was saved in overtime by a number of impressive moments. But ... most will be forgotten, given the result.
"There's not a moral victory," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "That's why you keep score."
Auburn backup quarterback T.J. Finley, starting because of Bo Nix's broken ankle, suffered an ankle injury of his own in the second half. But playing through it, he combined with true freshman tight end Landen King for a third-down touchdown in the first overtime. Finley ended his night at 17-for-26 with 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Sophomore Ben Patton, playing in his second college game, kicked a 49-yard field goal in the second overtime.
3. Run game struggles: Auburn was more patient with its run game than it has been this year, but the Tigers just couldn't get Tank Bigsby going against one of the nation's best run defenses. Bigsby carried 29 times for 63 yards (2.2 per carry), but the game plan stuck to it: Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo knew the Tigers were working with a backup quarterback and needed to slow the game down, especially after Finley's injury.
Bigsby was handed the ball on first down often, but Auburn dug holes and only converted 5 of 17 third-down attempts. Auburn's offensive line, working without its usual starters on the left side, struggled in run and pass blocking, allowing Finley to be sacked six times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.