1. Special teams matter: Every coach in the country will tell you this. It can be easy to forget, but Auburn's 30-28 win over Arkansas on Saturday was a stark reminder.
Special teams gave Auburn its first touchdown after a slow start on offense — senior safety Jordyn Peters (a Muscle Shoals product) blocked the fourth punt of his career late in the first quarter, and walk-on linebacker Barton Lester recovered in the end zone for the touchdown.
"(Peters) takes huge pride in his special teams, and he’s one of the fastest guys on the team, one of the most explosive," Lester said. "I’m just super happy he was able to get his fourth today.”
Special teams are also why Arkansas didn’t take its first lead until late in the fourth quarter, and why that lead was only one point. It botched the snap on its first extra point, then failed on two-point conversions on its next two touchdowns.
2. Auburn’s pass defense has lots of holes: Arkansas punted on its first five drives, going three-and-out on three of them. Then, quarterback Feleipe Franks caught fire.
The Florida transfer completed 22 of 30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Razorbacks to scores on five out of six drives between the second and fourth quarters, with the only miss during that sequence coming on a drive that began 38 seconds before halftime.
Wide receiver De'Vion Warren had five catches for 95 yards and two scores, including the 44-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Franks converted a fourth-and-6. Running back Trelon Smith shook free enough times to catch six passes for 78 yards and a score.
Auburn's defense got the stop it needed late, forcing a three-and-out after Carlson missed his first attempt.
3. The offense can establish the run: That didn’t look to be the case against either Kentucky or Georgia. The Tigers ran 30 times for 91 yards in the opener and just 22 times for 39 last week.
But on Saturday the offense looked much more like the one of old. Auburn called 13 consecutive running plays during one point in the second quarter and didn’t pass the ball during a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
It’s possible that game plan was influenced by heavy rains and whipping winds, especially during the first half. Regardless, it was effective.
Freshman Tank Bigsby ran for 146 yards on 20 carries. As a team, the Tigers ran for 259 on 41 carries. It was the first time they topped 200 yards against an SEC opponent since a win at Arkansas last season.
