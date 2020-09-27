1. Nix-to-Williams a problem for opposing defenses: On the first play of the season, Auburn lined up five wide receivers around sophomore quarterback Bo Nix and had him throw a quick pass to Seth Williams over the middle.
The pass went through Williams’ hands, but the message seemed pretty clear: Coordinator Chad Morris has built his Auburn offense around Nix, and there’s no doubt who the quarterback’s favorite target is.
The Tigers were far from perfect in Saturday's 29-13 win over Kentucky, but Nix looked confident and comfortable running the show, completing 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
"The game flow was a little bit slower, so it was tough to stay in rhythm, but every time we were out there on the field, we did a good job of getting a few completions and starting drives off," Nix said. "I thought in the second half I was in rhythm and did a good job of taking completions, and the receivers did a great job of getting open and catching the ball."
And while Williams dropped that first pass, he also showed that the connection between him and Nix hasn’t gone anywhere — the junior finished with six catches for 112 yards and a score. He climbed the ladder for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and if that one wasn’t impressive enough, he “Mossed” and flexed on Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph after catching a four-yard fade over the top of his head early in the fourth quarter.
It was maybe the most important play of the game for Auburn — third-and-goal from the 4, clinging to a two-point lead — and just like it was to start last season, it was Nix to Williams.
"Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, my coaches instilled in me that once the ball goes up, it's your ball," Williams said. "Don't let anybody take it from you. It's your ball."
2. Offensive line still isn’t getting much push: The more things change, the more they stay the same. The four starters around returning center Nick Brahms were the same, but Auburn’s struggle to run the ball effectively was no different.
Three running backs combined to carry 20 times for 65 yards, an average of 3.3 yards per attempt. Nix was maybe the most effective runner with 34 yards on five carries (5.8).
It’s possible that it was a product of a new unit that didn’t get much time to build chemistry during the preseason. Coach Gus Malzahn said Auburn dealt with some practice absences up front. The Tigers also shuffled that group during the game. Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm started around Brahms, but Austin Troxell got some time at left tackle in place of Jackson, and Council shifted from right guard to left when redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones entered there.
"We've not had the same five all six weeks. So we felt like everybody deserved a chance to play," Malzahn said. "This will be a really good measuring stick for the offensive line to kind of see how we did against a really solid defensive line. Hopefully we'll be able to get some more continuity, so we don't have to have rotations."
3. Defensive secondary hasn't missed a beat: Auburn returned only one starter in the secondary, and he looked the part Saturday. Christian Tutt finished with three tackles, a half-tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry, and those stats don't tell the whole story. He appeared to be everywhere on the field.
And he wasn't the only member of a new-look defensive backfield who made huge plays. Cornerback Roger McCreary came up with a crucial interception on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the first half and forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Safety Jamien Sherwood forced and recovered a fumble. Senior safety Jordyn Peters, a Muscle Shoals grad, made the tackle on Kentucky's failed fake punt.
"To not have played football since January, we did amazing," Peters said.
There are plenty of things that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will want to address in practice. Auburn allowed Kentucky to convert eight of its first 11 third downs, including a 35-yard touchdown run from Kavosiey Smoke. A defensive line playing without stalwarts Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson recorded only three tackles for loss (though it did help hold an elite Wildcats rushing offense to just 3.6 yards per carry).
But three forced turnovers, plus a thwarted fake punt, go a long way.
"At the end of the day, we’re just depending on guys to do their jobs, play their gap, play their man," safety Smoke Monday said. "I feel like we came back down in the second half and played with that kind of fire that Auburn normally plays with."
