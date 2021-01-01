Nearly three weeks passed between Auburn’s final regular-season game against Mississippi State and Friday’s Citrus Bowl against No. 15 Northwestern.
During that time, the Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn and hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. They practiced only four times before heading to Orlando.
They arrived at Camping World Stadium with a slew of key players not available due to injury, COVID-19 protocol or opt-out — Tank Bigsby, Anthony Schwartz, Brodarious Hamm, Daquan Newkirk, Tyrone Truesdell, Roger McCreary and Christian Tutt — and left with a 35-19 loss to finish 6-5.
"Ain't gonna lie, it was real, real, real challenging," senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. "You know, if we'd have came out with the win, it would've been a great story. But man, it was really tough. Because a lot of guys had checked out when they found out some guys wasn't playing."
1. Shorthanded defense struggled: The Tigers played arguably their best game of the season on defense in a 24-10 win at Mississippi State on Dec. 12. On Friday, down four starters, they let Northwestern play perhaps its best game on offense this season.
The Big Ten West champion Wildcats are known for defense and entered Friday ranked 93rd nationally in scoring offense.
Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who passed for no more than 224 yards in any of his first eight games, lit up the Tigers for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 24-for-35 passing, and added a 30-yard rushing touchdown.
2. Offensive line needs improvement: There were two constants Friday: The offense got no push in the run game, and quarterback Bo Nix spent most passing plays running for his life. That’s the result of an offensive line that, like it has throughout the season, struggled to be consistent.
Injuries have been a factor. Hamm was out Friday and starting right guard Brandon Council was lost for the season in October.
But that doesn’t change that the group’s performance against Northwestern gave the offense little chance to be successful.
The lone bright spot for Auburn's offense was freshman receiver Elijah Canion, who turned the second catch of his career into a 57-yard touchdown.
3. “A lot of work to do”: That was a quote from Harsin during his appearance on the ABC broadcast Friday, and he’s right. For more reasons that addressed above.
He’s been the head coach for 10 days, but his tenure didn’t truly begin until after the bowl game ended. Now, it’s time for him to put his stamp on the program.
