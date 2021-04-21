AUBURN — If you somehow didn’t know that Auburn completely overhauled its coaching staff this offseason after running Gus Malzahn’s offense for 11 of the past 12 years and Kevin Steele’s defense for the past five, you could have figured it out watching just the first play the first-team offense ran during Saturday’s A-Day spring game.
The Tigers huddled.
Quarterback Bo Nix took the snap from under center with two tight ends in the formation to his left. He threw to one of them, Tyler Fromm, on an intermediate route for a first down. The defense that surrendered the play lined up in a 3-4.
None of those things are groundbreaking. But in Auburn, they were the signs of a new era being led by coach Bryan Harsin and coordinators Mike Bobo and Derek Mason.
A-Day offered the first glimpse into what that might look like in action.
Two elements of that first play stand out most: Nix under center and tight end usage.
Bobo estimated that Nix hadn’t take more than 10 snaps from under center in his career before this spring. On Saturday, he took eight — four play-action passes, three run plays and the trick play that saw running back Tank Bigsby flip to receiver Kobe Hudson, who threw wide of Nix.
Those plays netted only 19 yards, including 13 on the throw to tight end Tyler Fromm and five on a penalty. Most of Auburn’s plays were still run out of the shotgun, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But clearly that under-center element is something that Harsin and Bobo want and can continue building upon.
As for tight ends, the Tigers had at least one on the field every play the first-team offense ran through the first three quarters (which was as long as Nix was in the game) and had two at least 40% of the time.
Fromm, Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Landen King each received opportunities with the first team. And they weren’t just lined up on the end of the line like traditional tight ends, though many formations did feature that. When Auburn lined up with three tight ends, one was in the backfield as a fullback. When four players were split out wide, one was always a tight end in the slot.
The fact that injuries left the wide receiver position thin in terms of depth might have played into that, but still, it’s clear the new staff meant what it said regarding tight end usage.
On defense, the front was new.
End Colby Wooden, tackle Marquis Burks, and outside linebackers Derick Hall and Caleb Johnson make up a quartet that could have (and probably did) take the field together in Steele’s 4-2-5 base last season. But not like they did Saturday. Burks and Hall were the only defensive linemen with their hand in the dirt. Hall and Johnson were stand-up “Edges,” or hybrid defensive ends/outside linebackers.
And it was clear from the jump that Mason can use those players in multiple ways. Backup quarterback Grant Loy dropped back to pass on each of the second-team offense’s first three plays.
The defense pressured him with five rushers (with Owen Pappoe blitzing off the edge from his inside linebacker spot), with four rushers (with Hall dropping into coverage and Jaylin Simpson blitzing from cornerback) and with a traditional four-man rush.
All three of those plays featured a 2-4-5 look, which Auburn’s first-team defense used on 17 of 22 plays through the first three quarters. The other five were in a more traditional 3-4 alignment, with Tyrone Truesdell coming in to play nose tackle. But there were variations within that, too. On one play, Hall shifted out into a slot corner position to match up one-on-one with a receiver. On another, he put his hand in the dirt as a third defensive lineman.
The result Saturday was dominance: The first-team defense allowed only 1.3 yards per rush, 30.7% pass completion and one first down through three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.