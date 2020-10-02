AUBURN — Daquan Newkirk felt something unusual during last weekend's win over Kentucky. Because he didn't feel something that he had unfortunately grown used to.
Being tired.
That was a problem for the Auburn defensive tackle during the previous two seasons. Newkirk tore one of his Achilles tendons before his first spring with the Tigers in 2018, then the other during his second in 2019. He recovered in time to play both seasons (eight and 12 games, respectively) but not anywhere near the level he wanted. And because he wasn’t able to be on his feet, he gained about 25 pounds both times.
“I would come back during the season, but not fully healthy, and I'd be not as in shape, as well,” Newkirk said. “I wouldn't be moving how I knew I could be.”
That’s why last weekend felt unusual, but in the best possible way. The senior was moving like he knew he could. Newkirk has had a clean bill of health for more than a year — something he hadn’t previously experienced at Auburn — and it showed in a 29-13 win. He played a career-high 53 snaps and made six tackles with two for loss and a sack.
Newkirk recorded only 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack over his first 20 games with the program combined.
“This year definitely feels different,” he said. “I know for a fact (last) Saturday, I was like, 'This is going to be scary for people. Because I'm in shape. I won't get as tired as I used to.’”
That’s the player the Tigers thought he could be. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner once said Newkirk “checks every box” for what teams look for in a defensive tackle. It just took some time to come to fruition.
“He is a very, very athletic, big man,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “His deal was he just needed to play the position. You’re talking about a guy who played running back in high school, so he had to develop as an inside defensive lineman.
“That takes time, and he missed a lot of time with it, but because of his athleticism, his work ethic, his attitude, he’s developed into a very good football player.”
Auburn, which plays at Georgia on Saturday, needed him up front against Kentucky. The Tigers, who graduated two stars, had another leave the program, had two newcomers out with injuries, had another limited due to injury and had a first-half targeting ejection.
Still, the Tigers held their own in the trenches against a Kentucky offensive line starting three preseason All-SEC picks. The Wildcats ran for 145 yards with 61 on their first drive.
“We could see it on their face. They were tired. They were actually shocked,” Newkirk said. “They thought we were going to be nothing. We definitely proved them wrong.”
Newkirk wasn’t listed as a starter going into the game, but he was on the field for the first play. He played both tackle and end at 6-foot-3 and about 300 pounds — 17 below his listed weight.
“I haven't been able to prove myself because I've been injured,” Newkirk said. “So it definitely felt good, just being out there, playing ball, doing what I love and making good plays.”
