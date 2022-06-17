The phone call back in 2017 caught Butch Thompson by surprise.
Argyle, Texas?
Kason Howell wanted a word.
Howell’s father, Eric, had served on Tommy Tuberville’s football staff more than a decade earlier and was later the defensive coordinator at Faulkner University. Having already been recruited by some Big 12 schools, the younger Howell — then a high schooler at Argyle's Liberty Christian — figured it couldn’t hurt to reach out to Thompson about the possibility of coming back to the Plains.
“He recruited us,” Thompson recalled Thursday. “… He said, ‘I've got these offers, would you all look at me?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'll call you back.’ I called him back two hours later. I said come on. That's how super recruiters we are.”
Five years later, Howell will be starting his second College World Series for the Tigers.
Auburn (42-20) will play SEC foe Ole Miss (37-22) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
“I think this time around, kind of our motto of not done yet is really sticking with us,” Howell said after the Tigers were eliminated after two games in 2019. “It's really taken a hold of this team.
"And I think that we have a great vision of winning a national championship, bringing home that trophy for the first time in this program. In 2019 we had a great vision, too, but I think this team is just so unified that it feels like it's very — we're in a good position.”
Some consistency has helped.
Howell was one of only two Auburn players — third baseman Blake Rambusch is the other — to start all 62 games leading up to Omaha.
He’s hitting .286 with 35 RBIs and ranks third on the team with 50 runs scored to help the Tigers average almost eight runs a game. There’s also his ability to patrol center field. During his press conference on Thursday, Thompson highlighted Howell’s catch that robbed a home run against against Jacksonville State.
“Kason Howell makes us a World Series team,” Thompson said. “He did it in his freshman year, and he's done it again.”
And just think, it all stared with a cold call.
Funny how things work out.
“He's just a steady presence,” Thompson said. “He's probably started more games for us in the last four years than anybody. … He's been unbelievable. And he actually recruited himself to Auburn because he had such an impression on it as a young person.
“When somebody's a really good player, they have great work ethic and rather be at your place than any place in America, that's going out of style right now, that makes him a special, special person, player.”
