AUBURN — Safety Ladarius Tennison and receiver Tar'Varish Dawson will "hopefully" be back this week when Auburn football faces Alabama State, coach Bryan Harsin said during his weekly press conference Monday.
Tennison and Dawson were not at Saturday's 60-10 win over Akron. Harsin said that their absences were not discipline-related.
They were two of the four players missing from Auburn's open practice one week before the season opener. At the time, Harsin was isolated at home because of a positive COVID-19 test, but he declined to share whether any players had tested positive when asked. Auburn's policy is a minimum 10-day quarantine.
Harsin did not have an update Monday on backup cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who was taken to the locker room with an injury in the first half against Akron. Harsin hopes to know more on his status tonight.
"Nothing I'm aware of that's season-ending," Harsin said. "He's definitely a guy we need to have on the field."
All three of the players in question are on the two-deep, but none are starters.
Tennison, who is from Rockledge, Florida, played in every game last season as a true freshman and finished with 21 tackles. Dawson is a true freshman from Fort Myers, Florida.
Simpson played in four games as a freshman in 2019 and in eight games last season. He made 14 tackles in 2020.
Auburn (1-0) takes on Alabama State (1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers won the only previous meeting of the teams, 63-9 in September 2018, and are 3-0 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. In addition to the Hornets, Auburn has beaten Alabama A&M twice — in 2012 and 2016.
After a postgame adjustment to last weekend's statistics, Auburn held Akron to minus-3 yards rushing in its 60-10 victory. That's the fewest rushing yards allowed by the Tigers since No. 1 Florida amassed minus-36 in 2001.
Alabama State opened its season last weekend with a 14-13 overtime home victory over the Miles Bears. Miles scored to take a 13-7 lead, but ASU's Christian Clark blocked the extra point. When Jacory Merritt scored on a 1-yard run and Cosmin Diaconu kicked the extra point, the Hornets celebrated a victory.
Harsin's postgame not breakfast food
Harsin differs from predecessor Gus Malzahn in another major way.
Where Malzahn remains known for postgame trips to Waffle House, even now at Central Florida, Harsin says he stays nearer the game site.
According to reports, Harsin said Monday that his post-victory tradition includes time with his family on the field and greeting the student section. After he goes home, he sits with his family and likes hearing their opinions.
"I'm usually one of the last ones out of there," he said.
