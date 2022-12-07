AUBURN — Auburn's top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.
Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media posted Tuesday that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.
"I don't know where to start. Auburn family, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for all the countless memories," Hall wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the blood, sweat and tears. Thank you for all the Tiger Walks. Thank you for all the rolling Toomer's.
"Thank you for all just − every single thing I've been through here at Auburn has been nothing short of amazing. You guys are nothing short of amazing."
The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have the 6-5, 284-pound Wooden in the mid-round range.
"This time here has been great," Hall wrote. "From the fans to the people to the city to the environment, if I had to pick Auburn all over again, I would do it 1,000 times over. Auburn family, thank you. I can't put it into words, just what y'all mean to me. One thing about Auburn: If you love Auburn, Auburn will love you back. So, I know I'll be able to come home."
Hall finished with 60 tackles, seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss this season. Wooden had 45 tackles, six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He also forced and recovered three fumbles. Both signed with Auburn under former coach Gus Malzahn.
Auburn finished 5-7 in a year that included second-year head coach Bryan Harsin being fired with assistant Carnell "Cadillac" Williams serving as interim coach the final four games.
"Auburn family, it's been an amazing ride and a wonderful journey," Wooden wrote on Twitter. "And I want to thank everybody who has been with me these last four years. I want to thank coach (Gus) Malzahn for believing in me, coach (Rodney) Gardner for giving me a chance and I want to thank coach 'Lac (Williams) for bringing us together and teaching us what it really means to be an Auburn brotherhood."
