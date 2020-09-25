AUBURN — There were plenty of times during the last six months when Auburn coach Gus Malzahn didn’t know for sure whether the Tigers would get to this point. No one did.
Football teams were sent home from college campuses across the country in March after COVID-19 shut down the SEC and NCAA basketball tournaments. The initial feeling was that it might be temporary, but it was far from it. Players weren’t welcomed back to campuses until early June, and even then, they were limited to small groups. They didn’t get on the field as full teams until early August, and not in pads and helmets until Aug. 22.
It made for a uniquely challenging offseason. While the goal — to play a football season safely amid a pandemic — stayed the same throughout, confidence in whether it could be achieved wavered constantly. Two Power 5 conferences went so far as to postpone their seasons, though the Big Ten recently reversed course.
“There were weeks we were thinking like, ‘It’s going to be really hard to play.’ Then it was the next week when you said, ‘Well, we’ve got a chance to play,’” Malzahn said. “All the ups and downs, getting adjusted to the new normal as far as COVID is concerned. … That takes a toll on you mentally and emotionally.”
That’s what makes getting here so gratifying. After navigating that tumultuous offseason and five weeks of preseason practice, Auburn has finally made it to game week.
“‘Guys, think back to the last five months, at everything we’ve done, and we’re finally here. We’re finally getting ready to start football,’” Malzahn said he told his team. “There was a lot of smiles on their faces when we talked about that.”
It doesn’t mean Auburn is on the other side of 2020’s challenges, of course. They’re going to linger throughout the season.
Coaches can no longer just worry about on-field performance, next week’s opponent and where Auburn sits in the SEC West standings. They have to worry about face coverings, social distancing and whether they’ll have all of their players available in any given week.
The SEC mandates three rounds of COVID-19 testing per week. Any player who tests positive or contact traces to someone who does will miss a minimum of two games.
“That's just the way it's going to be,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “It's forced us to make sure that we're developing everybody, not just the first two, first 2½ groups. I mean, you always develop, but you had time on your side for some of that, though. We don't have time on our side now. You could wind up having to play a third-team guy in an SEC football game quick.”
That’s the glass-half-empty way of looking it. The glass-half-full way is that the team with the most depth, SEC-ready newcomers and off-field discipline could have the biggest advantage in a 10-game, conference only season.
As for the challenge of making sacrifices to avoid COVID-19 infection, perhaps top cornerback Roger McCreary summed it up best.
“I want to play football, so it’s not really that hard,” he said.
Nearly nine full months after it last took the field in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1, Auburn should finally get to do that again Saturday.
“You can tell the urgency is a lot higher from everyone, the excitement is a lot better from everyone,” Malzahn said. "I know our guys, our coaches are just ready for Game 1 to get here.”
