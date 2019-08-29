AUBURN — When Auburn opened camp, it had only a few questions to be resolved as it moved toward the season opener.
How would defensive coordinator Kevin Steele replace departed senior Dontavius Russell at defensive tackle was one of them. Who would start at linebacker?
With the release of the depth chart earlier this week, those questions appear to be answered for the time being.
Here's a look at how the defense will shake out:
DEFENSIVE LINE
Buck
Big Kat Bryant (Jr.) OR T.D. Moultry (Jr.)
Defensive tackle
Derrick Brown (Sr.)
Nick Coe (Sr.)
Gary Walker (Sr.)
Defensive tackle
Tyrone Truesdell (Jr.)
Nick Coe (Jr.)
Coynis Miller Jr. (So.)
Defensive end
Marlon Davidson (Sr.)
Nick Coe (Jr.)
Derick Hall (Fr.)
Outlook: Don't be surprised that Coe is not listed as a starter on the defensive line (though is listed as a starter somewhere — more on that in a second). He's so versatile that the Tigers believe he can be a key contributor at Buck, defensive tackle and defensive end, so they'll use him at all of them. Besides: there really aren't many reasons to doubt what Auburn has here given Rodney Garner's track record coaching the position. The return of Brown, Davidson and Coe — each of whom had legitimate NFL draft prospects after last season (the former could have been a first-round pick) — as well as the continued presence of pass-rushers Moultry and Bryant, give the Tigers one of the most talented defensive lines in the country. The only real what-ifs are the health of defensive tackles Miller (who is expected to play in some capacity Saturday) and Daquan Newkirk (who is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from an Achilles injury).
LINEBACKER
Outside
Nick Coe (Jr.)
Chandler Wooten (Jr.)
Middle
K.J. Britt (Jr.) OR Chandler Wooten (Jr.)
Outside
Owen Pappoe (Fr.) OR Zakoby McClain (So.)
Outlook: Auburn lists three spots on the depth chart, but it typically has only two linebackers on the field at a time in its nickel defense, which is why it's interesting to see the 6-foot-5, 291-pound defensive lineman Coe listed at one of them. Coach Gus Malzahn said that would make more sense after Saturday's game against Oregon, so for now, we wait. The rotation between the primary two spots, you would think, will be led by Britt (middle), Wooten (middle or outside), Pappoe (outside) and McClain (outside). The Tigers are replacing three multiyear starters (Deshaun Davis, Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson) who combined to total 231 tackles as seniors last season, but the current group is so physically talented that confidence remains high. Britt, Wooten and McClain each gained valuable experience playing behind those departed seniors, and Pappoe joins Nix as being one of the most hyped true freshman Auburn has had on its roster in a long time. There may be some growing pains as they get accustomed to leading the position, but linebackers coach Travis Williams doesn't expect a drop-off.
SECONDARY
Cornerback
Noah Igbinoghene (Jr.)
Roger McCreary (So.)
Cornerback
Javaris Davis (Sr.)
Devan Barrett (Jr.)
Nehemiah Pritchett (Fr.)
Nickel
Christian Tutt (So.)
Javaris Davis (Sr.) OR Zion Puckett (Fr.)
Free safety
Jeremiah Dinson (Sr.)
Smoke Monday (So.)
Strong safety
Daniel Thomas (Sr.)
Jamien Sherwood (So.)
Outlook: The secondary should be a strength for Auburn, as it returns four of five starters from last season — Igbinoghene (who takes over the top cornerback spot from early NFL draft entry Jamel Dean), Dinson, Thomas and Davis (who moves from nickel to corner). The only new starter is Tutt, who coaches and teammates agree has the potential to be a standout replacing Davis at nickel (where he got some experience and made some key plays as a true freshman last year). Monday and Sherwood provide strong depth at safety, and if the likes of McCreary, Barrett, Pritchett and Puckett can do the same at corner and nickel (and if veteran Jordyn Peters can get healthy), the Tigers should be able to keep the top on the coverage.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
Anders Carlson (So.)
Sage Ledbetter (Sr.)
Punter
Arryn Siposs (Jr.)
Patrick Markwalter (Fr.)
Holder
Sage Ledbetter (Sr.)
Arryn Siposs (Jr.)
Long snapper
Bill Taylor (So.)
Clarke Smith (Jr.)
Outlook: The fact that Auburn returns both specialists gives Malzahn great confidence in the team's kicking game. Carlson made only 15 of 25 field goals as a redshirt freshman replacing his record-setting older brother last season, but seven of those 10 misses came from beyond 50 yards — he was 13 of 15 on the rest of his attempts. Siposs ranked 18th nationally averaging 44.2 yards per punt last season, and that was in the Australian import's first playing American football. Malzahn believes the junior has a chance to be "elite" now that he has a more complete understanding of the rules and position.
Punt returner
Christian Tutt (So.) OR Javaris Davis (Sr.)
Kick returner
Noah Igbinoghene (Jr.) AND Shaun Shivers (So.)
Outlook: Kick returner is an easy one: Igbinoghene averaged 28.3 yards per attempt last season (which would have ranked seventh nationally if he had enough returns to qualify) and scored a touchdown. Punt return, however, still remains up in the air. Tutt finished second on the team behind Ryan Davis with five returns for an average of 13 yards last season, while Javaris Davis has never returned a punt at Auburn. The key for Malzahn will not be playmaking abilty, which both have, but rather ball security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.