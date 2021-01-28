Bryan Harsin left his alma mater Boise State for Auburn because he wanted "a chance to compete and play at the highest level" of college football.
He'll learn exactly what that means in 2021.
The SEC revealed the schedule the Tigers will face in Harsin's first season as head coach on Wednesday.
Here are our top takeaways from Auburn's 2021 slate:
--
Nonconference home-and-homes
After scheduling each of its last three Power 5 nonconference games at neutral sites (Washington in Atlanta in 2018, Oregon in Arlington, Texas, in 2019 and North Carolina in Atlanta in 2020), Auburn is going back to playing marquee matchups on campus.
The Tigers' Sept. 18 trip to Penn State starts an eight-year stretch of home-and-home nonconference series that also includes Cal (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26) and UCLA (2027-28).
Auburn and Penn State have met twice before, both in bowl games; the Nittany Lions won the 1995 Outback Bowl and the Tigers the 2002 Capital One Bowl.
--
A lot of balance
Auburn opens the season with four consecutive nonconference games. That's the first time that has happened since 1922, when it opened against Marion, Samford, Spring Hill and Army.
It won't have to play 10 SEC games in a row like it did in 2020, but it will have to play eight straight from October on. And all of those games alternate road and home. That's the first time that has happened since 2003.
The Tigers' only stretch of back-to-back home or road games comes to open the season, when it will host Akron and Georgia State at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 4 and 11, respectively.
--
A brutal welcome
The first two SEC games of Harsin's tenure will be at LSU in Baton Rouge (where Auburn has lost 10 straight games) and at home against Georgia (a team the Tigers haven't beaten since 2017).
It marks second straight year of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry being moved off its traditional November date. Normally, the three-week stretch featuring that game and the Iron Bowl decided Tigers' fate in the SEC West race. Now, it could be decided in early October.
--
A trip down narrative street
Normally, a road date with a middling South Carolina program might not garner much attention.
But Auburn's disappointing 30-22 loss at Williams-Brice Stadium early in the 2020 season was likely evidence in the case to fire Gus Malzahn. And after Harsin replaced him, he hired three coaches from Shane Beamer's Gamecocks staff: offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker (who has since left the job).
--
First Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl is part of how success is judged on the Plains, and the bar is high. Malzahn beat Nick Saban more times in the past eight years (three) than any coach in college football, and he's currently unemployed.
Harsin's first crack at the Crimson Tide will come at home, where the Tigers have won in their last two chances. But the only Auburn coaches who defeated Alabama in their first Iron Bowl since the rivalry resumed in 1948 are Earl Brown, Terry Bowden and Malzahn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.