After committing last November to play at Wake Forest, Athens’ Caroline Bachus has switched to Auburn.
The 6-foot-2 senior forward announced the change in plans on social media this week. She becomes the first in-state player to commit to play for new Auburn coach Johnnie Harris, who was hired in April to replace Terri Williams-Flournoy.
Bachus was The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year in 2020. She has been a Class 6A second-team All-State selection the last two seasons. She averaged 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds this past season for the Golden Eagles.
Before transferring to Athens, Bachus was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection at West Limestone in 2019 while averaging 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Auburn is rebuilding the program following a 5-19 season that included no SEC victories. Harris comes to Auburn from Texas, where she was the associate head coach for one season with head coach Vic Schaefer. Before that Harris was an assistant coach for Schaefer at Mississippi State for eight seasons.
Bachus is scheduled to play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South games later this month.
