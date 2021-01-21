FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn, after blowing a 19-point first-half lead, had its own second-half rally come up short at Arkansas on Wednesday.
Moses Moody hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining for the Razorbacks, and Auburn's Allen Flanigan missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, leaving Arkansas with a 75-73 victory.
Auburn (8-7, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) trailed by eight points with 2½ minutes to play before scoring seven straight points.
Sharife Cooper's driving layup with 1:03 remaining pulled the Tigers within 74-73.
Cooper had a chance to give Auburn the lead in the final seconds but missed a driving layup.
Moses was fouled on the rebound. He missed his first shot and made his second to give Arkansas (11-4, 3-4) its two-point lead.
The Tigers inbounded the ball and passed to Flanigan, who attempted an off-balance 25-footer at the buzzer.
Cooper finished with 25 points to lead the Tigers, while J.T. Thor added 12. Flanigan had seven.
Desi Sills' 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting paced the Razorbacks. Jalen Tate had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Justin Smith added 10 points.
The Hogs, after trailing 37-18 in the first half, pulled within 12 at halftime and erased the deficit quickly in the second half.
Tate's jumper just before the 15-minute mark tied it 47-47. The Razorbacks took a lead on Moses Moody's putback with just less than 9 minutes remaining.
Cooper's 3-pointer with 4:17 left in the first half gave Auburn its 19-point lead.
The Tigers trailed before using a 16-2 run to build a 15-point lead. Cooper had five points and Flanigan four points in the run.
After Arkansas pulled within 11 with 6½ minutes to go, Auburn scored 10 of the next 12 points. Cooper had five points in that run with Thor adding four.
The Tigers are 5-22 all-time against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. But Auburn had won twice in its last three trips, including a 79-76 overtime victory last season where the Tigers trailed by 11 in the second half.
Auburn, which was coming off a 66-59 home victory over Kentucky last weekend, plays at South Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday.
