Auburn 60, Akron 10

Akron;0;0;0;10;—;10

Auburn;13;24;16;7;—;60

--

First quarter

AU—Bigsby 32 run (kick failed), 6:55.

AU—Shivers 19 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 1:14.

Second quarter

AU—Johnson 34 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 14:52.

AU—Hudson 28 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 9:44.

AU—Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:13.

AU—FG Carlson 44, 0:02.

Third quarter

AU—Shivers 26 run (Carlson kick), 12:49.

AU—Safety, 11:06.

AU—Finley 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:41.

Fourth quarter

AKR—Norrils 4 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 13:28.

AKR—FG Smigel 40, 2:48.

AU—Hunter 9 run (Carlson kick), 0:28.

———

;AKR;AU

First downs;12;28

Rushes-yards;36-21;31-315

Passing;191;297

Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;22-27--0

Return Yards;46;91

Punts-Avg.;5-50.0;2-31.5

Fumbles-Lost;4-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-35;3-25

Time of Possession;36:00;24:00

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Akron, Norrils 12-22, A. Williams 6-10, Irons 6-2, team 1-0, Nelson 11-(minus 13). Auburn, Bigsby 13-119, Hunter 9-110, Nix 3-32, Shivers 2-24, S. Jackson 2-22, Robertson 1-7, Finley 1-1.

PASSING—Akron, Nelson 9-14-0-62, Irons 13-13-0-129. Auburn, Nix 20-22-0-275, Finley 2-5-0-22.

RECEIVING—Akron, Mathison 7-68, Qualls 4-38, Mumpfield 3-19, Norrils 2-21, A. Williams 2-17, Singleton 2-13, Brank 1-8, Grimes 1-7. Auburn, S. Jackson 5-79, Shenker 5-38, J. Johnson 3-51, Robertson 3-28, Hudson 2-41, Bigsby 1-19, Shivers 1-19, Capers 1-13, Canion 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

