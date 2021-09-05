Auburn 60, Akron 10
Akron;0;0;0;10;—;10
Auburn;13;24;16;7;—;60
--
First quarter
AU—Bigsby 32 run (kick failed), 6:55.
AU—Shivers 19 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 1:14.
Second quarter
AU—Johnson 34 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 14:52.
AU—Hudson 28 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 9:44.
AU—Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:13.
AU—FG Carlson 44, 0:02.
Third quarter
AU—Shivers 26 run (Carlson kick), 12:49.
AU—Safety, 11:06.
AU—Finley 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:41.
Fourth quarter
AKR—Norrils 4 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 13:28.
AKR—FG Smigel 40, 2:48.
AU—Hunter 9 run (Carlson kick), 0:28.
———
;AKR;AU
First downs;12;28
Rushes-yards;36-21;31-315
Passing;191;297
Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;22-27--0
Return Yards;46;91
Punts-Avg.;5-50.0;2-31.5
Fumbles-Lost;4-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-35;3-25
Time of Possession;36:00;24:00
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Akron, Norrils 12-22, A. Williams 6-10, Irons 6-2, team 1-0, Nelson 11-(minus 13). Auburn, Bigsby 13-119, Hunter 9-110, Nix 3-32, Shivers 2-24, S. Jackson 2-22, Robertson 1-7, Finley 1-1.
PASSING—Akron, Nelson 9-14-0-62, Irons 13-13-0-129. Auburn, Nix 20-22-0-275, Finley 2-5-0-22.
RECEIVING—Akron, Mathison 7-68, Qualls 4-38, Mumpfield 3-19, Norrils 2-21, A. Williams 2-17, Singleton 2-13, Brank 1-8, Grimes 1-7. Auburn, S. Jackson 5-79, Shenker 5-38, J. Johnson 3-51, Robertson 3-28, Hudson 2-41, Bigsby 1-19, Shivers 1-19, Capers 1-13, Canion 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
