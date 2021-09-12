Auburn 62, Alabama State 0
Alabama St.;0;0;0;0;—;0
Auburn;6;14;35;7;—;62
--
First quarter
AU—FG Carlson 34, 10:18.
AU—FG Carlson 23, 2:39.
Second quarter
AU—Robertson 6 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 11:31.
AU—Pritchett 80 blocked field goal return (Carlson kick), 6:14.
Third quarter
AU—Robertson 28 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:01.
AU—Robertson 36 run (Carlson kick), 9:07.
AU—McCreary 35 interception return (Carlson kick), 6:25.
AU—M. Johnson 49 pass from Finley (Carlson kick), 2:59.
AU—Hunter 94 run (Carlson kick), 0:33.
Fourth quarter
AU—Jackson 4 run (Patton kick), 5:44.
———
;ASU;AU
First downs;11;22
Rushes-yards;29-46;39-364
Passing;130;174
Comp-Att-Int;19-29-1;11-19-0
Return Yards;11;115
Punts-Avg.;10-37.4;1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;9-61;9-61
Time of Possession;33:00;27:00
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama St., Merritt 10-17, Daniels 5-17, Crawley 4-7, Owens 2-4, Norris 1-1, Rivers 2-1, Nettles 5-(minus 1). Auburn, Hunter 8-147, Bigsby 11-122, Jackson 10-38, Robertson 1-36, Sharp 5-15, Ingram 2-8, Nix 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Alabama St., Nettles 19-27-1-130, Crawley 0-2-0-0. Auburn, Nix 9-17-0-108, Finley 2-2-0-66.
RECEIVING—Alabama St., Hixon 4-46, Corker 3-18, Jones 3-16, K. Johnson 2-8, Sharpe 2-7, Merritt 1-15, Mayes 1-12, Daniels 1-7, Ellis 1-2, Diop 1-(minus 1). Auburn, Robertson 3-61, Hudson 2-14, Jackson 2-11, M. Johnson 1-49, Canion 1-17, Hunter 1-14, Shenker 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama St., Diancou 20 blocked.
