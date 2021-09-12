Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

Alabama St.;0;0;0;0;—;0

Auburn;6;14;35;7;—;62

--

First quarter

AU—FG Carlson 34, 10:18.

AU—FG Carlson 23, 2:39.

Second quarter

AU—Robertson 6 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 11:31.

AU—Pritchett 80 blocked field goal return (Carlson kick), 6:14.

Third quarter

AU—Robertson 28 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:01.

AU—Robertson 36 run (Carlson kick), 9:07.

AU—McCreary 35 interception return (Carlson kick), 6:25.

AU—M. Johnson 49 pass from Finley (Carlson kick), 2:59.

AU—Hunter 94 run (Carlson kick), 0:33.

Fourth quarter

AU—Jackson 4 run (Patton kick), 5:44.

———

;ASU;AU

First downs;11;22

Rushes-yards;29-46;39-364

Passing;130;174

Comp-Att-Int;19-29-1;11-19-0

Return Yards;11;115

Punts-Avg.;10-37.4;1-47.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;9-61;9-61

Time of Possession;33:00;27:00

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Alabama St., Merritt 10-17, Daniels 5-17, Crawley 4-7, Owens 2-4, Norris 1-1, Rivers 2-1, Nettles 5-(minus 1). Auburn, Hunter 8-147, Bigsby 11-122, Jackson 10-38, Robertson 1-36, Sharp 5-15, Ingram 2-8, Nix 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Alabama St., Nettles 19-27-1-130, Crawley 0-2-0-0. Auburn, Nix 9-17-0-108, Finley 2-2-0-66.

RECEIVING—Alabama St., Hixon 4-46, Corker 3-18, Jones 3-16, K. Johnson 2-8, Sharpe 2-7, Merritt 1-15, Mayes 1-12, Daniels 1-7, Ellis 1-2, Diop 1-(minus 1). Auburn, Robertson 3-61, Hudson 2-14, Jackson 2-11, M. Johnson 1-49, Canion 1-17, Hunter 1-14, Shenker 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama St., Diancou 20 blocked.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.