Auburn 38, Arkansas 23
Auburn;7;7;14;10;—;38
Arkansas;3;7;13;0;—;23
--
First quarter
AU—J. Johnson 39 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:16.
ARK—FG Little 44, 7:37.
Second quarter
AU—Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:59.
ARK—Burks 11 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 0:18.
Third quarter
ARK—Burks 30 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 12:30.
AU—Harris fumble recovery in end zone (Carlson kick), 7:19.
AU—Robertson 71 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 4:16.
ARK—D. Johnson 10 run (pass failed), 0:00.
Fourth quarter
AU—FG Carlson 29, 10:35.
AU—Nix 23 run (Carlson kick), 2:30.
———
;AU;ARK
First downs;20;29
Rushes-yards;35-135;54-232
Passing;292;228
Comp-Att-Int;21-26-1;21-35-0
Return Yards;8;32
Punts-Avg.;4-47.8;3-37.7
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;6-49;4-44
Time of Possession;30:03;29:57
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Bigsby 18-68, Nix 5-42, Hunter 10-27, team 2-(minus 2). Arkansas, Jefferson 18-66, Sanders 16-64, Smith 10-48, D. Johnson 6-42, Green 4-12.
PASSING—Auburn, Nix 21-26-1-292. Arkansas, Jefferson 21-35-0-228.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S. Jackson 5-61, Deal 4-19, Hudson 3-29, Robertson 2-81, King 2-23, J. Johnson 1-39, Shenker 1-12, Fromm 1-11, Bigsby 1-10, M. Johnson 1-7. Arkansas, Burks 9-109, Morris 3-32, Thompson 2-27, Henry 2-22, D. Johnson 2-16, Kern 1-16, Sanders 1-7, K. Jackson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Arkansas, Little 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.