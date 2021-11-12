AUBURN — Auburn University's bald eagle Spirit, which has flown before football games at Jordan-Hare Stadium for nearly two decades, will make her final official flight on Saturday.
A statement from the school said the 25-year-old bald eagle will continue to appear during educational shows on campus but won't make additional pregame flights after the Auburn-Mississippi State game.
In recognition of the bird's service, Spirit was named an honorary "War Eagle," a title usually reserved for golden eagles that serve as Auburn mascots.
Spirit was brought to the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn in the late 1990s after being found in Florida with an injured wing and beak. She was treated but couldn't be released because of injuries and went on to fly at 46 Auburn football games beginning in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.